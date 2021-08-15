Headlines

From turban, jacket to white kurta: All about PM Modi's dress for Independence Day

The Modi jacket made a comeback after a 5-year absence along with a new shade of turban in the Prime Minister's dress for Independence Day 2021.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 15, 2021, 11:38 AM IST

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of India’s 75 Independence Day in 2021, his dress of choice grabbed eyeballs.

Speaking from the iconic Red Fort, PM Modi sported a traditional white kurta and churidars along with a subtle light blue shade jacket. But the highlight of his dress was the traditional headgear worn by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi’s headgear was a traditional saffron turban consisting of dash-pattern in red. The turban had long red trails in the same pattern. The PM also wore a white-coloured stole with a red border pattern on one end.  

For the first time since 2015 when he had put on a golden-coloured jacket, PM Modi wore a powder blue coloured single-tone jacket as part of his Independence Day dress in 2021.

 

 

The waistcoat has been one of the highlight features of the Prime Ministerial attire during the tenure of PM Modi. Similar waistcoats were worn by India’s first prime minister Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru during his time and the piece of clothing had become famous as Nehru jacket.

On the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day in 2020, PM Modi has sported a simpler attire with a half-sleeved kurta and churidar along with a double-bordered red and white stole and orange and yellow turban. The year before in 2019, it was a while half-sleeved kurta with churidar and a orange and black stole with bold and dash pattern. The turban in 2019 had red and orange tones with hues of green.

 

