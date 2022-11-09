Search icon
From triple talaq to POSCO Act: Landmark judgments by former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit

Former CJI UU Lalit has been on the bench for court cases that held national importance, including triple talaq and POSCO Act hearings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

Former CJI UU Lalit (File photo)

Justice DY Chandrachud has been appointed as the new Chief Justice of India on Wednesday, November 9, with former CJI UU Lalit stepping down from the top judicial post just yesterday, completing his short yet significant term on November 8.

Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit is one of the senior-most judges in the Supreme Court of India and has been a part of many cases which hold national importance during the past few years. Justice UU Lalit was appointed as the 49th CJI, succeeding Justice NV Ramana.

During his tenure as the Chief Justice of India and the senior judge in the country, Justice UU Lalit was a part of many historic and landmark judgments in the history of India. Here are some of these judgments by former CJI UU Lalit.

Triple talaq

Justice UU Lalit became the tiebreaker in the triple talaq hearing in 2017 which sought to criminalize the practice, which is observed in Muslim marriages. While then Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer wanted to put the case on hold, Justice Lalit and other members of the bench opposed the move.

Skin-to-skin contact in POSCO Act

After the Bombay High Court said that skin-to-skin contact is necessary to classify an act as a sexual assault under the POSCO Act, a bench headed by Justice UU Lalit quashed the controversial statement and said that only sexual intent is necessary for a person to be convicted under the act.

EWS quota hearing

A five-judge bench headed by former CJI UU Lalit upheld the 10 percent reservations in government jobs and schools for people belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS) of society, saying that it does not violate the basic structure of the constitution.

Live streaming of court hearings

Former CJI UU Lalit announced on September 20, 2022, that all the Supreme Court hearings will now be live-streamed for public view, an action which was put into practice soon after the order of the top judge.

Bail to Teesta Setalvad

CJI UU Lalit granted bail to activist Teesta Setalvad, who was jailed in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots case, where she was accused of fabricating evidence and presenting wrongful facts in court, among other allegations.

