India's own GPS gets a lifeline: ISRO launches NVS-03, restores NavIC; PM Modi hails scientists

After the successful launch of NVS-03, ISRO has restored India's homegrown navigation system NavIC to its minimum operational strength. Know more about the launch of the satellite.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched its next-generation navigation satellite NVS-03 aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket. After its successful launch, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced that it has restored India's homegrown navigation system, NavIC, to its minimum operational configuration of four satellites. India's NavIC system has applications beyond traditional navigation, such as train tracking, road transport management, maritime operations, and disaster response.

According to ISRO, the NVS-03 has an indigenous atomic clock along with procured atomic clocks, which incorporates the L1 navigation signal in addition to the existing L5 and S-band signals. It is designed to cover not only India's landmass but also an area extending 1,500 km beyond its geopolitical boundary.

The satellite was launched at 11:51 pm on Friday, October 30, from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. It weighs around 2,250 kg and was successfully placed in its designated Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

NVS-03 carries indigenous atomic clock, adds L1 signal

ISRO Chairman congratulated the team, industrial partners and academia and said, "With the success of this launch, the NavIC constellation is restored to the minimum operational configuration with four satellites. NavIC constellation is a strategic national asset that provides the nation independent access to position, navigation and timing services. The NavIC satellites are also used for civilian applications.''

PM Modi congratulates ISRO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated ISRO for its successful launch and wrote on X, ''Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03. This mission marks an important step in strengthening NavIC, our indigenous satellite navigation system. Equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further our pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit our people. The dedication and ingenuity of our space scientists continue to make our nation proud.''

Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03. This mission marks an important step in strengthening NavIC, our indigenous satellite navigation system. Equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further our pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit our people. The dedication and ingenuity of our space scientists continue to make our nation proud. @isro — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2026

For those unversed, the GSLV-F18 is the 20th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), and the NVS-03 navigation satellite is the third in ISRO's next-generation series.

(With inputs from PTI)