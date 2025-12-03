From top security personnel, AI monitoring to drones, know all about Putin’s 5-layer security, key issues of meeting with PM Modi

As Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India, he will be surrounded with top security personnel from Russia's Presidential Security Service and India's National Security Guard who are highly trained, along with snipers, drones, jammers, and more top-notch surveillance.

As Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India, he will be surrounded with top security personnel from Russia's Presidential Security Service and India's National Security Guard (NSG) who are highly trained, along with snipers, drones, jammers, and more top-notch surveillance. According to a report by NDTV, a five-layer security, including AI monitoring, is in place for the Russian President’s visit to India.

Putin is visiting India to attend the India-Russia Annual Summit after Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited him for the event and will likely land in Delhi on Thursday evening. Sources said that the Russian President will have a dinner meeting with the Prime Minister. For the security of such a big leader, around four dozen high-ranking security personnel from Russia have already reached Delhi, said sources.

These security officials, alongside Delhi Police and the NSG officials are keeping an eye on the cleanliness and security of all those routes the Russian President's cavalcade will pass. To ensure security from all points, special drones will be active for the control room, meant for his security, to keep vigilance on the President's cavalcade at all times. Several snipers will stand ready on all the routes of the President's cavalcade.

The tech-laden security will be in place to ensure full-time detection of any potential threat. The equipment includes Jammers, AI monitoring, and facial recognition cameras.

NSG and officers of Delhi Police will form part of the outer layers of security, while the Russian Presidential Security will be responsible for the inner layers. When the Russian President would be with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commandos from India's Special Protection Group, which are deployed to protect the Prime Minister, will join the inner security ring as well.

What will Modi-Putin discuss during meeting?

About the meeting of the two leaders, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said in Moscow that Putin will discuss important issues of bilateral ties and international situation with PM Modi. He stated that Putin will also hold talks with PM Modi in a narrow and expanded format. Key aspects of trade and economic cooperation will be discussed and several agreements will be signed during Putin's visit to India, Russian state-run news agency TASS reported. According to Ushakov, India and Russia plan to sign a programme for the development of strategic areas of economic cooperation until 2030.

Following the talks, PM Modi and President Putin will make a statement to the media.