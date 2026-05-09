From TMC’s ‘ignored’ leader to BJP's Bengal CM: How Suvendu Adhikari turned political setbacks into power

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari has taken oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, marking the historic moment in BJP's history in the former Left state. Let us know his journey from an ignored TMC leader to the force behind BJP's win in the state.

The BJP’s historic win in West Bengal not only reflected the party’s years of political groundwork in the state, but also put the spotlight on Suvendu Adhikari, who went from being an ‘ignored’ TMC leader to emerging as one of the key faces behind the BJP’s rise in the former Left bastion.

With Suvendu Adhikari taking oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal — the first BJP leader ever to hold the post — Bengal politics has entered a new saffron chapter, marking another major expansion of the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.