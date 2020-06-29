From TikTok to CamScanner: Full list of 59 Chinese apps now banned in India

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Amid rising India vs Bharat debate, netizens unleash flood of hilarious memes

DNA TV Show: Mother reunites with lost son after 7 years, know heartbreaking tale of separation

PCOS Awareness Month 2023: Popular myths busted by scientific logic

Sonia Gandhi’s letter to PM Modi sparks row; Piyush Goyal attacks Congress amid political warfare

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Amid rising India vs Bharat debate, netizens unleash flood of hilarious memes

8 Indian foods to avoid for quick weight loss

Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films

10 easy ways to speed up your metabolism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner issue joint statement day after filing for divorce: ‘There are many speculative narratives...’

HomeIndia

India

From TikTok to CamScanner: Full list of 59 Chinese apps now banned in India

The Ministry of Information Technology said it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the emergent nature of threats.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 29, 2020, 09:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid nationwide calls for boycott of Chinese products, India on Monday banned calls 59 Chinese mobile apps including popular short video making platform TikTok. 

The ban comes two weeks after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash at Galwan Valley in Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). 

These apps are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the government said in an order issued on Monday. 

The ban has been issued under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 by the Ministry of Information Technology. 

The ministry said it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the emergent nature of threats. 

In view of the information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order, the order said. 

Here is the full list of banned 59 Chinese apps:

  1. TikTok 
  2. Shareit 
  3. Kwai 
  4. UC Browser 
  5. Baidu map  
  6. Shein  
  7. Clash of Kings  
  8. DU battery saver  
  9. Helo  
  10. Likee 
  11. YouCam makeup  
  12. Mi Community  
  13. CM Browers  
  14. Virus Cleaner  
  15. APUS Browser  
  16. ROMWE  
  17. Club Factory  
  18. Newsdog  
  19. Beutry Plus  
  20. WeChat  
  21. UC News  
  22. QQ Mail  
  23. Weibo  
  24. Xender  
  25. QQ Music  
  26. QQ Newsfeed  
  27. Bigo Live  
  28. SelfieCity  
  29. Mail Master  
  30. Parallel Space  
  31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi  
  32. WeSync  
  33. ES File Explorer  
  34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc  
  35. Meitu  
  36. Vigo Video  
  37. New Video Status  
  38. DU Recorder  
  39. Vault- Hide  
  40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio  
  41. DU Cleaner  
  42. DU Browser  
  43. Hago Play With New Friends  
  44. Cam Scanner  
  45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile  
  46. Wonder Camera  
  47. Photo Wonder  
  48. QQ Player  
  49. We Meet  
  50. Sweet Selfie  
  51. Baidu Translate  
  52. Vmate  
  53. QQ International  
  54. QQ Security Center  
  55. QQ Launcher  
  56. U Video  
  57. V fly Status Video  
  58. Mobile Legends  
  59. DU Privacy 

The ministry said it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.

The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures, it added. 

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs has also sent an exhaustive recommendation for blocking these malicious apps. The IT Ministry has also received many representations raising concerns from citizens regarding security of data and risk to privacy relating to operation of certain apps. 

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has also received many representations from citizens regarding security of data and breach of privacy impacting upon public order issues. 

This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace, the ministry went on to say. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shubman Gill nears Babar Azam's top spot with career-high ICC ODI rating ahead of Pakistan Super Four clash

Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, mastermind behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper scam? He used to work as a...

Meet IIT graduate who cracked UPSC without any coaching, bagged AIR 71; know her success story

Antacid Digene Gel recalled by Abbott, DCGI issues alert against household medication; know why

Meet IIM couple, husband quit job relying on wife’s salary, built Rs 57500 crore company, Rs 19000 crore net worth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE