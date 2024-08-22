Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From Thrills to Medicines: Vibhu Sharma's Quest For Eco-Friendly Powerhouses

Innovative RFQ Applications: Ananth Majumdar's Contributions to Symphony

This British company cut ties with Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail due to...

Pacer Mohammed Shami flaunts new hairstyle ahead of India comeback, social media goes gaga - See pics

This company of Ratan Tata sees massive gain after acquisition of iPhone plant, revenue skyrockets to Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Thrills to Medicines: Vibhu Sharma's Quest For Eco-Friendly Powerhouses

From Thrills to Medicines: Vibhu Sharma's Quest For Eco-Friendly Powerhouses

Innovative RFQ Applications: Ananth Majumdar's Contributions to Symphony

Innovative RFQ Applications: Ananth Majumdar's Contributions to Symphony

This company of Ratan Tata sees massive gain after acquisition of iPhone plant, revenue skyrockets to Rs...

This company of Ratan Tata sees massive gain after acquisition of iPhone plant, revenue skyrockets to Rs...

Foods that can weaken your bone, joint and muscles

Foods that can weaken your bone, joint and muscles

Stunning images of outer space captured by NASA

Stunning images of outer space captured by NASA

8 most terrifying predators in wild

8 most terrifying predators in wild

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

HomeIndia

India

From Thrills to Medicines: Vibhu Sharma's Quest For Eco-Friendly Powerhouses

At a major amusement park, Sharma's team achieved a staggering 25% reduction in energy usage and a corresponding decrease in carbon emissions.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 10:09 PM IST

From Thrills to Medicines: Vibhu Sharma's Quest For Eco-Friendly Powerhouses
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a world urgently seeking sustainable practices, Vibhu Sharma emerges as a true innovator, transforming energy-intensive specialized facilities into eco-friendly powerhouses. An energy engineer at Grumman/Butkus Associates, Sharma has been a driving force behind sustainability initiatives, significantly impacting industries traditionally resistant to green practices.

Sharma's pioneering research, featured in the Journal of Scientific and Engineering Research ("Sustainability Plan for Amusement Parks – A Case Study") and the International Journal of Science and Research ("Energy Efficiency and Carbon Footprint Reduction in Pharmaceutical Research & Development Facilities", has revolutionized the amusement park and pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) sectors. His comprehensive energy assessments and innovative solutions have dramatically reduced energy consumption and carbon emissions, all while maintaining top-tier operational standards.

At a major amusement park, Sharma's team achieved a staggering 25% reduction in energy usage and a corresponding decrease in carbon emissions. Their initiatives were revolutionary: from installing energy-efficient lighting systems that illuminated iconic attractions using a fraction of the energy to optimizing HVAC systems that kept visitors comfortable without overburdening the environment. Sharma's technical expertise shines through in the integration of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, combined with advanced waste management strategies and water conservation measures, further minimizing the park's environmental footprint.

"We employed state-of-the-art LED lighting and smart control systems to achieve substantial energy savings," Sharma explains. "By utilizing predictive analytics and IoT sensors, our HVAC systems dynamically adjusted to real-time occupancy and weather conditions, ensuring optimal performance and energy efficiency."

Sharma's expertise extends beyond the realm of entertainment. In the pharmaceutical industry, where R&D facilities face unique challenges due to stringent environmental requirements and energy-intensive operations, his work has been equally transformative. At a leading pharmaceutical R&D facility, Sharma's team implemented advanced HVAC systems that maintained the precise environmental conditions required for sensitive research while minimizing energy consumption. They adopted renewable energy technologies and facilitated a transition towards electrification, resulting in significant energy savings and reduced carbon emissions.

"In pharmaceutical R&D, maintaining stringent environmental conditions is non-negotiable," says Sharma. "We leveraged advanced machine learning algorithms to optimize HVAC operations, ensuring both energy efficiency and the maintenance of critical research environments. By integrating renewable energy sources like solar panels and geothermal systems, we significantly reduced the facility's carbon footprint."

Sharma's technical approach includes utilizing machine learning models for predictive maintenance. In HVAC systems, these models—ranging from Random Forest to Support Vector Machines (SVM) and Neural Networks—predict equipment failures before they occur, reducing downtime and maintenance costs. In practical terms, this means HVAC systems in both amusement parks and pharmaceutical facilities operate with maximum efficiency, avoiding unexpected failures that could disrupt operations or compromise sensitive environments.

Sharma's pioneering work has far-reaching implications for the broader sustainability landscape, igniting a revolution in industries once considered too energy-intensive to embrace eco-friendly practices. By demonstrating the feasibility and benefits of implementing sustainable practices in these environments, he has set a precedent for other industries to follow.

Moreover, Sharma's research has the potential to spur innovation in energy efficiency technologies and sustainability solutions tailored to the unique needs of specialized facilities. The development of advanced HVAC systems, adoption of renewable energy sources, and transition to electrification offer fertile ground for new technologies and solutions that are not only more energy-efficient but also more effective in maintaining the stringent conditions required in specialized environments.

"Energy efficiency and sustainability are not just goals but necessities," Sharma emphasizes. "Our work proves that with the right approach, even the most energy-intensive industries can achieve significant environmental and economic benefits."

As the world grapples with the urgent need for sustainable practices, Sharma's work contributes to a broader dialogue on sustainability within various industries, emphasizing the role of innovation in driving sustainability efforts. By sharing insights and strategies from his case studies, he encourages industries to set new standards for sustainability in their operations, ultimately leading to a more sustainable future.
In an era where environmental consciousness is no longer a choice but a necessity, Vibhu Sharma as a true sustainability maverick is setting an example. He demonstrates that even the most energy-intensive industries can embrace sustainable practices, paving the way for a greener tomorrow—one thrill ride and life-saving medication at a time.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian genius, close friend of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, adviser to Indira Gandhi, worked at IIT, first Odia to become...

Meet Indian genius, close friend of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, adviser to Indira Gandhi, worked at IIT, first Odia to become...

Viral: Internet stunned over this talent of school kid, WATCH

Viral: Internet stunned over this talent of school kid, WATCH

Why Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch's connection with Blackstone deserves more scrutiny

Why Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch's connection with Blackstone deserves more scrutiny

PM Modi stresses on restoration of peace amid conflicts in Ukraine, West Asia, says 'India supports...'

PM Modi stresses on restoration of peace amid conflicts in Ukraine, West Asia, says 'India supports...'

NEET PG Result 2024 Live: Results, scorecards expected soon

NEET PG Result 2024 Live: Results, scorecards expected soon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement