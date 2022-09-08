From theatre to films, Mahadev Singh Lakhawat's acting journey is an inspiration

Theatre; an authentic part of the entertainment world that has introduced assorted fine and fresh actors to us. In this world of Bollywood worshipers, there are unique individuals like Mahadev Lakhawat who cherish performing on theatre stages. The actor is already creating a huge buzz for his ongoing musical show, Mahanagar Ke Jugnu, which is worth watching. Having performed in more theatre festivals than you can count on your fingers, don't you want to know how this creative head found his place?

Starting his life in the deserts of Rajasthan, Mahadev Lakhawat fell for acting from his school. With college enthusiasm swinging high, he kickstarted his acting journey by doing theatre. Evolving and understanding entertainment as a theatre artist, it became an important tool for Mahadev to differentiate between the true and untrue.

During the first 5–6 years of his initial journey, the actor carried his talent to the stages of India's every prominent theatre festival, bar none. Mahadev Lakhawat's natural endowment jumped into the pool of appreciation and reverence. After years of on-stage feats, he flew to every actor's dream place, called the National School of Drama.

Speaking of his theatrical journey, Mahadev Lakhawat says, "I'm rejoicing in every movement of this journey. As theatre is perceived to connect an individual to diverse types of emotions, it has moulded mine too. I'm grateful to be a theatre artist." Mahadev Lakhawat has a unique charm and possesses unprecedented talent. The way he dives into a character's vicinity to convey their most authentic emotions is second to none.

Moreover, Mahadev's on-stage vigour is unavoidable! Or else, how do you think he endured the clutter of actors and shone bright like a diamond? From working with different directors to participating in folk teams from several states, Mahadev proved his prowess as a versatile actor.

Being an individual for whom theatre is life and blood, Mahadev came to Mumbai to bolster his career. Theatre was always his first preference, and his dedication and knack were constantly seen in his every act. His essence as an artist caught the attention of multiple casting directors and brought him to the world of films and series.

Speaking of which, the actor is set to play influential roles in upcoming series like Amazon Prime's Mumbai Meri Jaan, Netflix's Kaala Paani, and films like Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan and Sector 36. Mahadev Lakhawat's ingenuity and passion took him to places across the country. He has come a long way, but still has miles to go and we wish him good luck for the same.

