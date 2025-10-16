From Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur to Tej Pratap Yadav's Mahua: Here are 5 key constituencies to watch out for in Bihar elections 2025

After India humiliation, PCB eyes leadership reset - dropped star tipped to replace Salman Agha as T20I captain
INDIA
From Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur to Tej Pratap Yadav's Mahua, in this article, we list down top 5 high-profile constituencies in Bihar assembly, and which alliance has fielded which candidate from this constituency.
Bihar assembly elections 2025 are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. In a high-stake battle in Bihar between RJD-Congress led Mahagathbandhan alliance and BJP-JD(U) led NDA. From Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur to Tej Pratap Yadav's Mahua, in this article, we list down top 5 high-profile constituencies in Bihar assembly, and which alliance has fielded which candidate from this constituency this year.
Raghopur is situated in Bihar's Vaishali district. It is a high-stake constituency. Raghopur is a stronghold of the Yadav family. Lalu Prasad Yadav secured victories here twice in 1995 and 2000, while his wife, Rabri Devi, won the seat three times. Both have served as Chief Ministers while representing Raghopur. Tejashwi Yadav, their son, has also won the seat twice, in 2015 and 2020, and served as Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition during his tenure.
Harnaut is another high-profile seat, and it was the seat where Nitish Kumar last won an assembly seat. It is primarily known as the home of Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister, Nitish Kumar, whose village Kalyan Bigha is barely three kilometres away. In 1995, Nitish Kumar won this seat in elections, and since then, nine time CM Nitish Kumar has not contested or won any assembly seat. He has then represented Barh Lok Sabha five times, in 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998, and 1999. JDU's Hari Narayan Singh has been winning the seat comfortably in 2010, 2015, and in 2020. This year also he is contesting on this seat
Mahua constituency has came into limelight after expelled RJD leader and Lalu Yadav son Tej Pratap announced that he will be contesting from this constituency. This constituency has large population of Yadav voters. Tej Pratap was launched by RJD from this seat, and won this seat in 2015, but he chose to contest from Hasanpur in 2020 assembly elections. It also has 21.17 percent of SC voters and 15.10 percent of Muslim voters.
Sheohar constituency is high-profile constituency, Chetan Anand, son of Anand Mohan, won this seat while on ticket but crossed over to the NDA ahead of Lok Sabha polls in 2020. He defeated defeated Md. Sharfuddin of the Janata Dal. However, this year, Anand is fielded from Nabinagar in Aurangabad district. RJD has won the seat five times, Congress has won four times. Janata Dal and JD(U) have won twice each
Hathua constituency is in Gopalganj town and includes Phulwaria village, the birthplace and native village of the former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. The Janata Dal (United) won the seat in 2010 and 2015. Rajesh Kumar Singh of the RJD defeated JD(U)’s Ramsewak Singh in 2020.