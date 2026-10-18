From suspected food poisoning to property feud: Twist in Greater Noida family deaths

A voice note has added a new twist to the deaths of five family members in Greater Noida. Check latest developments in the case.

The case of the death of five members of a family in Greater Noida has taken a new turn, after a voice note left by the father blamed his two sisters and brother-in-law for the family’s situation. The deaths were initially suspected to be linked to food poisoning after the family ate noodles and drank tea on Friday night after returning from a local fair.

These deceased family members include Mahesh (37), his wife Lalita (35), and children Laddu (11), Mishti (7), and Sakshat (3).

Father allegedly mixed poison in noodles

As per a report by NDTV, Mahesh had allegedly mixed poison into the noodles served to his wife and children. He and his family returned from a local fair at around 10 PM on Friday and ate dinner before going to sleep. The report further states that an audio note, which was recovered from Mahesh's phone, in which he blamed his two sisters, Sunita and Sapna, and a brother-in-law (Shekhar) for the deaths.

All three relatives have been arrested, and a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against them. Meanwhile, the allegations are being investigated.

Property dispute behind family deaths?

Mahesh's sister-in-law, Neeraj, claimed that there was a long-standing family dispute over property. She alleged that she was forced to leave the house after her husband’s death, and Mahesh had assured her that the family would eventually live together again.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem examinations reportedly found signs of poisoning in the bodies of all five family members. ''It does not appear to be a case of food poisoning. We suspect it is a case of poisoning involving a toxic substance,'' Food Safety Officer OP Singh told news agency PTI.

Disclaimer: This story contains details of suspected suicide. Reader discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is struggling, please seek help from a mental health professional.