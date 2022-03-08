From Sushma Swaraj to Mamata Banerjee: Female leaders who changed the face of Indian politics

India has been the home ground of some of the most influential political leaders known to the world, with former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and current PM Narendra Modi portraying a strong front for the political game in the country.

Though some of the most famous names in Indian politics happen to be mostly men, some of the female political leaders have reflected a real change in the country and gathered international praise for their contributions to the nation.

Here are some of the most powerful and influential female political leaders in India-

Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj, who was held multiple portfolios during her long tenure in Indian politics, was the Union Minister of External Affairs of India, in the first Narendra Modi cabinet. She became a prominent and celebrated politician after she helped multiple Indians stranded in other countries. Swaraj also became one of the key faces of the Modi government.

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee became the first female CM of the state, after dethroning a 34-year government. She launched her party Trinamool Congress back in 1997 and became one of the major players in Indian politics.

Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi is the current interim president of the Indian National Congress, which is the most powerful opposition party in the country. Sonia Gandhi has been the longest-serving president of the Congress party and has a major influence on the citizens of India.

Jayalalitha

Jayalalitha is one of the most celebrated Indian politicians of all time. After being a successful actress, Jayalalitha began her political career and went on to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for more than fourteen years between 1991 and 2016.

Mayawati

Mayawati is the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and one of the most powerful Dalit leaders of India. She led a lot of developmental projects in Uttar Pradesh during her tenure, and is currently one of the leading opposition leaders in the state.