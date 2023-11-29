Headlines

Mohammad Amir declines Pakistan comeback offer, says Mohammad Hafeez

Viral video: Ayushmann Khurrana teaches Hindi to Michael Douglas, veteran star's fluency impresses netizens

Manipur's oldest militant group UNLF signs peace pact with centre, Amit Shah says 'historic milestone'

Renowned Business Leader Rishika Kajaria Launches Powerful New Book 'Be #1 and Stay There'

From surgery to sexual diseases, transgenders to get medical care at Delhi AIIMS

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mohammad Amir declines Pakistan comeback offer, says Mohammad Hafeez

Viral video: Ayushmann Khurrana teaches Hindi to Michael Douglas, veteran star's fluency impresses netizens

Renowned Business Leader Rishika Kajaria Launches Powerful New Book 'Be #1 and Stay There'

Youngest players to hit century in T20I

Freshwater fish to keep at home 

8 Bollywood stars who played real-life soldiers in movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Viral video: Ayushmann Khurrana teaches Hindi to Michael Douglas, veteran star's fluency impresses netizens

Emraan Hashmi opens up on chances of his Tiger 3 character Aatish getting a spinoff in YRF Spy Universe | Exclusive

Karan Johar reveals eight actresses rejected Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, admits he lied to Rani Mukerji to cast her, told her...

HomeIndia

India

From surgery to sexual diseases, transgenders to get medical care at Delhi AIIMS

In order to address this issue, transgender patients will now receive care at AIIMS. This one center can handle all forms of treatment, including surgery and sexually transmitted diseases.

article-main
Latest News

Pooja Makkar

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 06:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In Indian society, the transgender community—which has been recognised as a third gender—has not always been accepted. Obtaining quality medical care has proven to be difficult for the community. In order to address this issue, transgender patients will now receive care at Delhi AIIMS. This one center can handle all forms of treatment, including surgery and sexually transmitted diseases.

A dedicated center for the transgender community at AIIMS will be constructed, providing a solution to the issues encountered by numerous members of the third-gender community. This facility's setup has already begun. The head of AIIMS's plastic surgery department, Dr. Manish Singhal, claims that this will be the nation's first facility of its kind.

All procedures pertaining to sex change surgery, complications from the procedure, and the treatment and counselling of community members' families will be handled in this center. Physicians from various AIIMS departments will visit this facility and offer their expertise. Sexual diseases are an issue in this community, and this center offers treatment for them as well.

The Burn and Plastic Surgery department at AIIMS is the new location for this department. This center has received requests for foreign medical professionals to teach sex reassignment surgery. This five-day program will include live surgery workshops as well.

The facility will also receive support from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), the Ministry of Social Justice, and Association for Transgender Health in India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rahul Dravid retained as head coach of Team India

Meet woman who is leading India's top lingerie brand owned by Mukesh Ambani

Pakistan Cricket Board seeks compensation from ACC over Asia Cup setback

Meet man who donated Rs 142 crore, his first salary was Rs 670, led 419000 crore firm, his net worth is…

Avail Amazon's Best Deals on Mattresses and Transform Your Sleep

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE