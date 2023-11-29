From surgery to sexual diseases, transgenders to get medical care at Delhi AIIMS

In order to address this issue, transgender patients will now receive care at AIIMS. This one center can handle all forms of treatment, including surgery and sexually transmitted diseases.

In Indian society, the transgender community—which has been recognised as a third gender—has not always been accepted. Obtaining quality medical care has proven to be difficult for the community. In order to address this issue, transgender patients will now receive care at Delhi AIIMS. This one center can handle all forms of treatment, including surgery and sexually transmitted diseases.

A dedicated center for the transgender community at AIIMS will be constructed, providing a solution to the issues encountered by numerous members of the third-gender community. This facility's setup has already begun. The head of AIIMS's plastic surgery department, Dr. Manish Singhal, claims that this will be the nation's first facility of its kind.

All procedures pertaining to sex change surgery, complications from the procedure, and the treatment and counselling of community members' families will be handled in this center. Physicians from various AIIMS departments will visit this facility and offer their expertise. Sexual diseases are an issue in this community, and this center offers treatment for them as well.

The Burn and Plastic Surgery department at AIIMS is the new location for this department. This center has received requests for foreign medical professionals to teach sex reassignment surgery. This five-day program will include live surgery workshops as well.

The facility will also receive support from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), the Ministry of Social Justice, and Association for Transgender Health in India.