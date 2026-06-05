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From sunscreen to breakfast: Cockroach Janta Party releases dos and don’ts list ahead of Jantar Mantar protest on June 6

Cockroach Janta Party has issued detailed do’s and don’ts ahead of its first protest at Jantar Mantar on June 6. The group, led by Abhijeet Dipke, is protesting against exam controversies and calling for education reforms, including demands linked to NEET and CBSE issues.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 08:05 PM IST

From sunscreen to breakfast: Cockroach Janta Party releases dos and don’ts list ahead of Jantar Mantar protest on June 6
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Cockroach Janta Party is preparing for its inaugural public protest on June 6 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Ahead of the demonstration, the newly formed satirical political outfit has released detailed instructions outlining how participants should conduct themselves during the event.

The group, led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, has framed the gathering as a symbolic movement against recent controversies in India’s examination system. Dipke has also stated that he is currently 'on his way to India,' adding a dramatic tone to the build-up of the protest.

Social Media Messaging and Revised Travel Advisory

Dipke initially used social media platform X to mobilise supporters, urging young people to gather in large numbers, including at Delhi airport. However, he later revised his appeal, asking participants not to assemble at the airport to avoid disruption and inconvenience to the public.

In a recent post, the party issued a structured list of dos and don’ts, encouraging what it described as a peaceful and disciplined form of protest participation.

The party also shared a message calling the event a turning point for its movement, urging supporters to 'turn this small joke into a revolution' and participate in what it termed a 'peaceful expression of dissent.'

Guidelines for Protest Participants

The advisory encourages participants to reach Parliament Street Police Station near Jantar Mantar by 9 am on the day of the protest. Supporters have been asked to carry the national flag along with a book, symbolising their focus on education and equal opportunity.

Participants have also been advised to document the event responsibly, maintain discipline, and report any unruly behaviour to authorities. To deal with the summer heat, the instructions recommend carrying water, wearing caps, and using sunscreen.

The party added a lighter tone to its advisory, suggesting participants should 'work with the sun' to manage weather conditions during the protest.

Behavioural Instructions for Crowd Discipline

The don’ts section encourages people not to attend alone and instead join in groups or with family, highlighting collective participation as a strength of the movement.

Supporters have been asked not to engage in confrontation or respond to online trolling, with the party describing provocateurs as trained disruptors. Participants were also advised against arriving hungry, with a humorous reminder that 'revolution requires breakfast.'

Another instruction urges protesters to avoid aggressive behaviour and instead offer flowers respectfully to police personnel as a gesture of goodwill.

Focus on Education System Concerns

According to the party, the protest is aimed at demanding accountability from the education ministry over repeated examination-related controversies, including allegations surrounding NEET and CBSE results. Dipke has claimed that large numbers of students have been affected by systemic failures, leading to widespread uncertainty among aspirants.

At a recent press interaction at the Constitution Club of India, party representatives said the protest would remain open to all citizens regardless of political affiliation. They also confirmed the involvement of spokespersons, including investigative journalist Saurav Das, filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya and former consultant Ashutosh Ranka.

The group said its objective is to push for transparency and reform in the education system while keeping the movement inclusive and open to dialogue with all stakeholders.

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