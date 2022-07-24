From Belghoria to South Kolkata high-rises; Here is what we know about Arpita Mukherjee till now

Instagram @arrpietaitsme

Arpita Mukherjee is currently in the news after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered a huge amount of cash, gold, and other valuable things from her home as part of the agency's ongoing investigation into the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam.

Bankshall Court in Kolkata on Sunday sent West Bengal Commerce and Industries Department minister Partha Chatterjee’s close aide Arpita Mukherjee to one day in Enforcement Directorate custody in connection with the recruitment scam.

Arpita Mukherjee will be produced before a special court on Monday.

SSC scam | Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal cabinet minister & former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee sent to one day ED custody. She will be produced before the special court tomorrow. https://t.co/TsVuLJd3cB — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

Arpita's background check by ED officials revealed that she had always been driven by super high ambitions and shortcut methods to achieve that in her journey from a small-time Odia actress to her current status as a confidant and close aide of West Bengal Commerce & Industries Minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general, Partha Chatterjee, who had also been arrested in this scam.

ED sources said that, this over and super high ambitions prompted Arpita to even abandon her widow mother, Minoti Mukherjee at her humble ancestral flat at Belgharia in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

Minoti Mukherjee has informed a section of the media that since the time her daughter started residing at her flat at the posh Diamond City residential complex in South Kolkata, from where the cash and gold were seized, her connections with her daughter became highly occasional.

“From the media flashes I came to know that huge cash has been recovered from her flat. I asked her several times in the past about what job she was doing. But I never got any definite answer. Had I known such things I would have surely got her married,” Minoti Mukherjee told mediapersons.

Meanwhile, ED sources said that Arpita Mukherjee’s deceased father was a Central government employee, who passed away before his retirement.

An actress by profession, Arpita Mukherjee has worked in Odia, Bengali and Tamil films. She has acted alongside Bengali superstars Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee in ‘Partner (2008)’ and ‘Mama Bhagne’ (2009) respectively.

Arpita Mukherjee was the face of the Naktala Udayan Sangha, the Durga Puja committee of TMC leader Partha Chatterjee, in 2019 and 2020.

Citing sources, India Today had also reported that Mukherjee was married to a Jhargram-based businessman. But she left him to build a career in Kolkata. She probably got introduced to Partha through a fixer in the business circle. She started modeling for Naktala Udayan Sangha's puja committee and became its brand ambassador.

Partha Chatterjee frequently visited the residence of the actress. It was also confirmed by the security guard of Arpita Mukherjee’s flat, it added.

According to her longtime friend Soumen Roy, the actress made a name in the industry through modelling. As her career progressed, she got into the nail art business and opened a few stores.

Soumen, who has been acquainted with Arpita Mukherjee since 2002, claimed that he has no idea about the money recovered from her home.

On Sunday morning, ED officials escorted by central armed forces jawans, took Arpita to the central government-run ESI hospital at Joka in the southern outskirts of Kolkata for a medical check-up.

There she talked to the mediapersons and said that she was innocent. “I am innocent. But I have faith in law, which will take its due course,” she said.