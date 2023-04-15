From student politics to extortion and murder, how Rohit Chaudhary became a notorious gangster

Rohit Chaudhary (L), Prince Tewatia

Prince Tewatia, an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba, lost his life after a violent altercation with the Rohit Chaudhary gang in Delhi's Tihar Jail. Tewatia had been embroiled in a feud with the gangster Rohit Chowdhary, who was also incarcerated in Tihar Jail under MCOCA. Tewatia had formed an alliance with other notorious gangsters in the region, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba.

Prince's criminal history dates back to 2008 when he was involved in a fight. During the altercation, a youth slapped Tewatia's father. He later murdered the youth. In 2010, he was arrested by the Ambedkarnagar police in connection with a murder case. Since then, Prince has been allegedly involved in a string of criminal activities, including loot, dacoity, murder, and arms act violations.

These charges have been registered against him at various police stations in Delhi. As a result of his actions, Prince was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch and sent to Tihar Jail.Despite his repeated brushes with the law, Prince continued to engage in criminal activities and eventually came into contact with notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

On the other hand is the story of Rohit Chaudhary's transformation from a student leader at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College to a top 10 wanted gangster.

It all began around a decade ago with political rivalry, which eventually led him to commit his first murder. Over the next few years, Chaudhary became the subject of a manhunt by the police for his involvement in dozens of cases of murder, extortion, land-grabbing, and robbery.

Despite the best efforts of law enforcement, Chaudhary managed to elude capture by utilising technology to his advantage. He cleverly employed phone dongles, internet, and VOIP apps to communicate, ensuring that no SIM card was mounted in his phone. However, his luck eventually ran out when two of his associates were arrested in 2021 and tipped off the police about his modus operandi.

Chaudhary's latest venture involved teaming up with notorious gangster Ankit Gujjar to form the Chaudhary-Gujjar syndicate, with a focus on expanding their network in south Delhi. Unfortunately, Gujjar and two other inmates were subjected to physical assault by jail staff in 2021. Gujjar died in his cell due to the injuries sustained during the altercation.

Gujjar, a native of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, was accused of murdering BJP leader Vijay Pandit outside his Dadri residence in 2014. He was apprehended in 2015 and was also implicated in 22 other cases, including eight instances of homicide and extortion.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had planned to dismantle the entire network of NCR-based gangsters. The list of ten to twelve gangsters against whom action was decided included arch rivals Neeraj Bawana and Lawrence Bishnoi.

Following the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Singh Moosewala, Bawana had vowed to retaliate. The gangsters operating in the national capital have formed two "Mahagathbandhans" to run their crime syndicates smoothly and establish a pan-India network.

Bawana's Mahagathbandhan includes Saurabh alias Gaurav, Suvegh Singh alias Sibbu, Subham Baliyan, Rakesh alias Raka, Irfan alias Chhenu, Ravi Gangwal, Rohit Chaudhary, and Davinder Bambiha Gang. Meanwhile, Lawrence Bishnoi's Gathbandhan comprises Sandeep alias Kala Jatehdi, Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, Rohit Moi, Deepak Boxer, Prince Tewatia, Rajesh Bawania, and gangster Ashok Pradhan.

The Mahagathbandhan of gangsters has wreaked havoc in many states and engaged in gang wars. The Home Ministry has been monitoring their activities, and meetings were held in New Delhi with the Special Cell, NIA officials, and IB officers. It was concluded that the gangs were acting like terrorist organisations, prompting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct the NIA to investigate and lodge fresh cases to stop their activities. With the green light, the NIA has geared up to dismantle the networks of these gangsters and put an end to their criminal activities.

