The Srinagar airfield has been completely shut down for the day, resulting in the suspension of all commercial flight operations, according to the Airports Authority of India.

Due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following India's precision strike under 'Operation Sindoor', air travel across northern India is set to experience significant disruptions on Wednesday. The Airports Authority of India has confirmed the full closure of the Srinagar airfield for the day. Consequently, no commercial flights will be operating in or out of the region.

Operation Sindoor: In which cities Indigo halted their opetions?

Taking to social media X, Indigo in a post on X stated that flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala would be impacted.

The airlines requested passengers to check flight status before reaching the airport.

"Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from #Srinagar, #Jammu, #Amritsar, #Leh, #Chandigarh and #Dharamshala are impacted. We request you to check your flight status before reaching the airport," the post read.

Furthermore, flights to and from Bikaner would also be impacted due to the current airspace restrictions.

Operation Sindoor: In which cities Spicejet halted operations?

Spicejet Airlines on Wednesday issued a flight advisory for airports in the northern parts of the country.

Taking to social media X, the airlines in a post wrote that airports including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Amritsar would be closed until further notice, further stating that departures, arrivals and consequential flights would also be impacted.

"Due to the ongoing situation, airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ), are closed until further notice. Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and check flight status," the post read.

Operation Sindoor: In which cities AirIndia halted their operations?

Air India stated that it has cancelled all of its flights to Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot till 12 noon on May 7.

"In view of the prevailing situation, Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot – till 12 noon on 7 May, pending further updates from authorities. Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption," the airline wrote on X.

Earlier, India's Ministry of Defence confirmed that the strikes were part of "Operation Sindoor," targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.