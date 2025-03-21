Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha who also attended the Iftar party by IUML said, “I am happy that they invited me. I am happy to celebrate with them.”

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) organised an Iftar gathering in the national capital on Thursday, attended by leaders from different political parties. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi were among those in the Iftaar party. Speaking on the occasion, Tharoor reaffirmed IUML's position as a key ally of the Congress.

"The Indian Union Muslim League are our allies and they have got a very strong presence here through Parliament in the Upper and the Lower house. Their senior leaders have come from Kerala and the national IUML establishment. We are delighted to be here to participate in this event and wish the IUML all the very best for Ramzan. May everyone have a blessed Ramzan,” he said. Other senior leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and SP MP Jaya Bachchan, also attended the event.

Extending her wishes, Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha expressed gratitude for being invited. “I am happy that they invited me. I am happy to celebrate with them,” she said.

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy conveyed her best wishes, stating, "I wish a very happy, peaceful Ramzan. We all should enjoy every festival." Congress leader Shama Mohamed highlighted the significance of the gathering. "Ramzan is a holy month and today is a great day as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has organised a fantastic Iftar where people from across the parties have come here. Iftar is about peace, love,” she said.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also extended greetings, stating, "Today, this Iftar party is being organised by IUML. I wish Ramzan Mubarak to the people of their party and all those who are here today and I appeal to everyone to pray for peace, tranquility and prosperity in the country.”

Ramzan is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar that falls in the ninth month of the Hijri (the Islamic lunar calendar). During this holy period, Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, a practice called Roza, which is one of the five pillars of Islam. It signifies values of devotion, self-restraint, and spiritual contemplation.

