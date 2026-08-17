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From Smriti Irani’s return to Ram Madhav’s new role: Nitin Nabin’s big BJP reshuffle

The BJP has unveiled its new national team under Nitin Nabin, bringing experienced leaders back into key roles. Check out the full list.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 17, 2026, 04:33 PM IST

From Smriti Irani’s return to Ram Madhav’s new role: Nitin Nabin’s big BJP reshuffle
Nitin Nabin announces BJP’s revamped national leadership. (AI-Generated)
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday unveiled its new team, which will work under party president Nitin Nabin. This reshuffle brings several prominent BJP leaders into key organisational positions as the party looks to give a boost to its national structure ahead of major Assembly Elections next year.

 

Smriti Irani, Biplab Deb return with key roles

 

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani and former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb have been named as BJP's national general secretaries, bringing big political experience to the party's central organisational setup.

 

Ram Madhav, Vasundhara Raje Scindia among vice presidents

 

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia and senior leader Ram Madhav have been named the national vice presidents. For those unversed, Madhav has been a key leader for the BJP in the past as well, playing a vital role in the party's organisational and political affairs, specifically in the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir.

 

In a press release, the BJP unveiled the names of the party leaders who have been appointed as National Office Bearers of the party and other responsibilities.

 

National Vice President

 

Vasundhara Raje Scindia

Tirath Singh Rawat

Ram Madhav

Baijyant Jay Panda

D Purandeshwari

Rekha Verma

Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi

Bharti Pravin Pawar

Mandpreet Singh Badal

Lal Singh Arya

M Nagaraja

Tariq Mansoor

Madhuchandra Kar

 

National General Secretary

 

BL Santhosh

 

National Joint Secretaries

 

Shivprakash

Saudan Singh

 

National General Secretaries

 

Vinod Tawde

Sunil Bansal

Biplab Kumar Deb

Smriti Irani

Gajendra Patel

Harish Dwivedi

Sanjay Bhatia

Kavita Patidar

K Surendran

Bhola Singh

Pradip Verma

Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel

Sandeep Pathak

Phagmon Konyak

Sangeeta Yadav

Anil Antony

M Venkateshan

Manoj Tigga

Siddharth Shambu

Swadesh Singh

Mriganka Deo Barman

Rohan Gupta

Jai Prakash

 

National Treasurer

 

Piyush Goyal

 

National Joint Trearurer

 

Rajesh Mangal

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