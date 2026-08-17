From Smriti Irani’s return to Ram Madhav’s new role: Nitin Nabin’s big BJP reshuffle

INDIA
The BJP has unveiled its new national team under Nitin Nabin, bringing experienced leaders back into key roles. Check out the full list.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday unveiled its new team, which will work under party president Nitin Nabin. This reshuffle brings several prominent BJP leaders into key organisational positions as the party looks to give a boost to its national structure ahead of major Assembly Elections next year.
Former Union Minister Smriti Irani and former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb have been named as BJP's national general secretaries, bringing big political experience to the party's central organisational setup.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia and senior leader Ram Madhav have been named the national vice presidents. For those unversed, Madhav has been a key leader for the BJP in the past as well, playing a vital role in the party's organisational and political affairs, specifically in the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir.
In a press release, the BJP unveiled the names of the party leaders who have been appointed as National Office Bearers of the party and other responsibilities.
Vasundhara Raje Scindia
Tirath Singh Rawat
Ram Madhav
Baijyant Jay Panda
D Purandeshwari
Rekha Verma
Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi
Bharti Pravin Pawar
Mandpreet Singh Badal
Lal Singh Arya
M Nagaraja
Tariq Mansoor
Madhuchandra Kar
National General Secretary
BL Santhosh
National Joint Secretaries
Shivprakash
Saudan Singh
National General Secretaries
Vinod Tawde
Sunil Bansal
Biplab Kumar Deb
Smriti Irani
Gajendra Patel
Harish Dwivedi
Sanjay Bhatia
Kavita Patidar
K Surendran
Bhola Singh
Pradip Verma
Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel
Sandeep Pathak
Phagmon Konyak
Sangeeta Yadav
Anil Antony
M Venkateshan
Manoj Tigga
Siddharth Shambu
Swadesh Singh
Mriganka Deo Barman
Rohan Gupta
Jai Prakash
National Treasurer
Piyush Goyal
National Joint Trearurer
Rajesh Mangal