From Slums to Schools: Jai Krishan Jajoo's Educational Initiative in Rajasthan

Jagriti, founded by businessman Jai Krishan Jajoo, has adopted 17 schools in Jaipur and Ajmer, providing free education to over 4,300 students from slum areas.

In the heart of Rajasthan, a grassroots educational initiative has been quietly transforming the lives of thousands of underprivileged children since 2001. Jagriti, founded by businessman Jai Krishan Jajoo, has adopted 17 schools in Jaipur and Ajmer, providing free education to over 4,300 students from slum areas.



In the aftermath of the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, Jagriti was established and participated in relief efforts in the affected areas. Following this initial involvement, the organisation shifted its focus to Jaipur, where it implemented various social service programs including medical camps, cancer screenings, and cleanliness initiatives. During the course of these activities, the organisation observed that many social issues appeared to be linked to educational deficits. It was noted that participation in and utilisation of free services were sometimes limited, and in some instances, these services were not used as intended. Based on these observations, Jagriti decided to prioritise education as a means to address broader social challenges.

The adopted schools have experienced changes in enrollment rates since the program's inception. In one instance, student participation increased from 10% to nearly 100% of eligible children in the local slum area. The schools now boast modern amenities including computer labs, libraries, and playgrounds, previously absent in many government institutions.



The initiative has faced challenges, particularly initial resistance from parents sceptical of education's value. However, through persistent community engagement, Jagriti has gained local trust and support.

Beyond the classroom, the program has had wider societal impacts. Local health officials report improved hygiene practices in slum areas where Jagriti operates. Additionally, approximately 1,850 women have participated in vocational training programs offered by the initiative, potentially contributing to increased financial independence in these communities.



As of 2024, over 1,500 students have graduated from Jagriti-supported schools. Some alumni have returned as teachers, creating a cycle of local empowerment. The initiative has received recognition from state and national authorities, including awards from the Prime Minister of India and the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

As the program continues to evolve, its long-term impact on Rajasthan's educational landscape and socioeconomic development remains a subject of interest for researchers and policymakers alike.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.