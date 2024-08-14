From Slums to Schools: Jai Krishan Jajoo's Educational Initiative in Rajasthan

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Why Sunny Nehra is considered the best ethical hacker in India?

Unveiling Excellence: Sourav Adak's Transformative Odyssey in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Supply Chain

Meet woman, who is set to hold key position in Azim Premji's Rs 255000 crore company, appointed as...

Who is Dr Ashok Sinha? The Man Behind Viral Video Exposing Adivasi Hair Oil Scam

'Amitabh Bachchan is...': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, RGV shares shocking news, says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel appointed as India's new bowling coach

Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel appointed as India's new bowling coach

Why Sunny Nehra is considered the best ethical hacker in India?

Why Sunny Nehra is considered the best ethical hacker in India?

Unveiling Excellence: Sourav Adak's Transformative Odyssey in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Supply Chain

Unveiling Excellence: Sourav Adak's Transformative Odyssey in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Supply Chain

World's most venomous snake

World's most venomous snake

Health benefits of star fruit

Health benefits of star fruit

What is temperature of volcanic lava ?

What is temperature of volcanic lava ?

रक्षाबंधन की मांगी छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

रक्षाबंधन की मांगी छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

16 साल की बच्ची के सिर चढ़ा रील का खुमार, मोबाइल पकड़ने के चक्कर में छठे फ्लोर से गिरी और...

16 साल की बच्ची के सिर चढ़ा रील का खुमार, मोबाइल पकड़ने के चक्कर में छठे फ्लोर से गिरी और...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Independence Day 2024: 5 stunning Bollywood diva inspired tri-colour outfits

Independence Day 2024: 5 stunning Bollywood diva inspired tri-colour outfits

Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia

This actor once sold eggs, worked as driver, later became highest paid actor, made Amitabh Bachchan a star with...

This actor once sold eggs, worked as driver, later became highest paid actor, made Amitabh Bachchan a star with...

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

'Amitabh Bachchan is...': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, RGV shares shocking news, says...

'Amitabh Bachchan is...': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, RGV shares shocking news, says...

Once India's highest-paid actor, declined Rs 3.5 crore per episode offer for Bigg Boss, then show rejected him when...

Once India's highest-paid actor, declined Rs 3.5 crore per episode offer for Bigg Boss, then show rejected him when...

Meet actress accused of having 'secret child', was youngest Indian at Cannes but was boycotted, turned producer, now...

Meet actress accused of having 'secret child', was youngest Indian at Cannes but was boycotted, turned producer, now...

HomeIndia

India

From Slums to Schools: Jai Krishan Jajoo's Educational Initiative in Rajasthan

Jagriti, founded by businessman Jai Krishan Jajoo, has adopted 17 schools in Jaipur and Ajmer, providing free education to over 4,300 students from slum areas.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 03:18 PM IST

From Slums to Schools: Jai Krishan Jajoo's Educational Initiative in Rajasthan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the heart of Rajasthan, a grassroots educational initiative has been quietly transforming the lives of thousands of underprivileged children since 2001. Jagriti, founded by businessman Jai Krishan Jajoo, has adopted 17 schools in Jaipur and Ajmer, providing free education to over 4,300 students from slum areas.
 
In the aftermath of the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, Jagriti was established and participated in relief efforts in the affected areas. Following this initial involvement, the organisation shifted its focus to Jaipur, where it implemented various social service programs including medical camps, cancer screenings, and cleanliness initiatives. During the course of these activities, the organisation observed that many social issues appeared to be linked to educational deficits. It was noted that participation in and utilisation of free services were sometimes limited, and in some instances, these services were not used as intended. Based on these observations, Jagriti decided to prioritise education as a means to address broader social challenges. 

The adopted schools have experienced changes in enrollment rates since the program's inception. In one instance, student participation increased from 10% to nearly 100% of eligible children in the local slum area. The schools now boast modern amenities including computer labs, libraries, and playgrounds, previously absent in many government institutions.
 
The initiative has faced challenges, particularly initial resistance from parents sceptical of education's value. However, through persistent community engagement, Jagriti has gained local trust and support. 

Beyond the classroom, the program has had wider societal impacts. Local health officials report improved hygiene practices in slum areas where Jagriti operates. Additionally, approximately 1,850 women have participated in vocational training programs offered by the initiative, potentially contributing to increased financial independence in these communities.
 
As of 2024, over 1,500 students have graduated from Jagriti-supported schools. Some alumni have returned as teachers, creating a cycle of local empowerment. The initiative has received recognition from state and national authorities, including awards from the Prime Minister of India and the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. 

As the program continues to evolve, its long-term impact on Rajasthan's educational landscape and socioeconomic development remains a subject of interest for researchers and policymakers alike.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, who is set to hold key position in Azim Premji's Rs 255000 crore company, appointed as...

Meet woman, who is set to hold key position in Azim Premji's Rs 255000 crore company, appointed as...

IMD weather update: Rains in Delhi-NCR till... orange alert for these states issued

IMD weather update: Rains in Delhi-NCR till... orange alert for these states issued

Doctor rape-murder case: Kolkata HC transfers probe to CBI, Bengal state healthcare remains in...

Doctor rape-murder case: Kolkata HC transfers probe to CBI, Bengal state healthcare remains in...

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls sharing 'dirty jokes' with Vinod Khanna: 'During lunchtime, we would...'

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls sharing 'dirty jokes' with Vinod Khanna: 'During lunchtime, we would...'

Unveiling Excellence: Sourav Adak's Transformative Odyssey in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Supply Chain

Unveiling Excellence: Sourav Adak's Transformative Odyssey in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Supply Chain

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Independence Day 2024: 5 stunning Bollywood diva inspired tri-colour outfits

Independence Day 2024: 5 stunning Bollywood diva inspired tri-colour outfits

Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia

This actor once sold eggs, worked as driver, later became highest paid actor, made Amitabh Bachchan a star with...

This actor once sold eggs, worked as driver, later became highest paid actor, made Amitabh Bachchan a star with...

Once India's highest-paid actor, declined Rs 3.5 crore per episode offer for Bigg Boss, then show rejected him when...

Once India's highest-paid actor, declined Rs 3.5 crore per episode offer for Bigg Boss, then show rejected him when...

This blockbuster was inspired by Sholay, had 4 superstars, director chose newcomer over Amrish Puri, it earned...

This blockbuster was inspired by Sholay, had 4 superstars, director chose newcomer over Amrish Puri, it earned...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement