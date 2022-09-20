From Shashi Tharoor to Ashok Gehlot: Know potential names in the Congress presidential race

Shashi Tharoor and Ashok Gehlot (File photo)

The Congress presidential polls 2022 are set to take place next month, with the potential change of leadership from the Gandhi family expected this time. According to media reports and sources, many senior members are expected to be a part of the presidential race.

Two of the top names that have emerged in the Congress presidential race are Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor. According to media reports, these two currently remain the frontrunners in the race for the top post in the party.

Meanwhile, sources close to Ashok Gehlot have said that even though his candidature has not been announced formally, Rahul Gandhi is currently the number one choice for becoming the Congress president once again.

Though many news reports have claimed that the Gandhi family has decided to withdraw from the Congress presidential race this time, Rahul Gandhi has not officially announced that he will not be in the running for the top post.

In the midst of the speculations of who will be the next Congress president, many potential names have come up regarding the candidature. Here are some of the senior party leaders reportedly being considered for the top post in the party –

Rahul Gandhi

Ashok Gehlot

Shashi Tharoor

KC Venugopal

Kumari Selja

Malikarjun Kharge

Bhupesh Baghel

While dismissing the claims that Gehlot is set to win the polls, a source said, “Ashok Gehlot says that rather than thinking of running for Congress President he is trying to persuade Rahul Gandhi to do so. He remains a loyal soldier of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.”

The presidential polls of the Congress party are set to take place on October 17, and the results will likely be announced on October 19. Currently, Sonia Gandhi is the interim president of the Congress party, and the new president will take the chair next month.

(With inputs from agencies)

