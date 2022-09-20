Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

From Shashi Tharoor to Ashok Gehlot: Know potential names in the Congress presidential race

After the Gandhis reportedly backed out from the polls, several names of senior Congress members have emerged for the presidential polls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 09:04 AM IST

From Shashi Tharoor to Ashok Gehlot: Know potential names in the Congress presidential race
Shashi Tharoor and Ashok Gehlot (File photo)

The Congress presidential polls 2022 are set to take place next month, with the potential change of leadership from the Gandhi family expected this time. According to media reports and sources, many senior members are expected to be a part of the presidential race.

Two of the top names that have emerged in the Congress presidential race are Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor. According to media reports, these two currently remain the frontrunners in the race for the top post in the party.

Meanwhile, sources close to Ashok Gehlot have said that even though his candidature has not been announced formally, Rahul Gandhi is currently the number one choice for becoming the Congress president once again.

Though many news reports have claimed that the Gandhi family has decided to withdraw from the Congress presidential race this time, Rahul Gandhi has not officially announced that he will not be in the running for the top post.

In the midst of the speculations of who will be the next Congress president, many potential names have come up regarding the candidature. Here are some of the senior party leaders reportedly being considered for the top post in the party –

  • Rahul Gandhi
  • Ashok Gehlot
  • Shashi Tharoor
  • KC Venugopal
  • Kumari Selja
  • Malikarjun Kharge
  • Bhupesh Baghel

While dismissing the claims that Gehlot is set to win the polls, a source said, “Ashok Gehlot says that rather than thinking of running for Congress President he is trying to persuade Rahul Gandhi to do so. He remains a loyal soldier of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.”

The presidential polls of the Congress party are set to take place on October 17, and the results will likely be announced on October 19. Currently, Sonia Gandhi is the interim president of the Congress party, and the new president will take the chair next month.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Congress President election: Ground readies for Shashi Tharoor vs Ashok Gehlot as Sonia rules Gandhis out of race

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 458 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.