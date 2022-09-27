From Shanti Dhariwal to CP Joshi to Pratap Khachariyawas: Meet 15 key players of Rajasthan political drama

Left to Right: Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Shanti Dhariwal, Ajay Maken

The overnight transformation of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from a staunch Gandhi-Nehru loyalist to a near-rebel has not only left the Congress leadership fuming, but also cast shadows on his party presidentship. The rebel by Gehlot loyalists over the party’s possible move to make the next CM, in case Gehlot is appointed as party chief, is being seen by the Gandhis as a strategic move by the 71-year-old, who is not keen on ceding the CM post to his bitter rival.

Reports suggest that while Gehlot is still not out of the party president race, the party high command is believed to be looking out for more options. Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Bansal have already collected the nomination forms, in their first to run for the party chief post.

Let’s take a look at the key players in the ongoing political turmoil, which has left the Congress red-faced amid its ambitious ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’:

Ashok Gehlot: This is the third stint for Gehlot as the CM of Rajasthan and till last week, he was tipped to become the president of the Congress. However, his reluctance towards not ceding the CM post to his bete noire Sachin Pilot led to a fresh round of power tussle between the two leaders. He tussled with Pilot over the CM's post after the Congress came to power in the state in December 2018. Gehlot succeeded in saving his government in 2020 when Pilot, who was his deputy then, rebelled against him.

Sachin Pilot: Pilot was considered the frontrunner for the CM post if Ashok Gehlot resigned after being elected as the Congress national president. Pilot was the state Congress chief when the party was in opposition. When the Congress won the assembly elections in December 2018, Pilot staked claim to the CM's post. But he had to settle for the deputy CM's job. He was sacked as the deputy CM and the PCC president for leading a rebellion against Gehlot in 2020.

C P Joshi: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker too was in the race for the CM's post and said to be Gehlot's first choice if he has to quit as chief minister. Gehlot loyalists gathered at his home on Sunday to submit their resignation letters, in a bid to put pressure on the party's central leadership. Joshi has been an AICC general secretary and a Union minister as well.

Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge: AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Maken and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge were sent to Jaipur by the party high command to talk to MLAs and get them to pass a resolution at a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meet, authorising party president Sonia Gandhi to pick a successor to Gehlot.

Shanti Dhariwal: A staunch supporter of Ashok Gehlot, Dhariwal is the state's minister for Urban Development and Housing and Parliamentary Affairs. He convened a meeting of Gehlot loyalists at his home on Sunday, putting up a show of strength for the CM ahead of the CLP meet.

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas: Another minister in the Gehlot government, Khachariyawas has openly supported the CM and insisted that he should not be replaced. Before the 2018 assembly elections, he was considered close to Sachin Pilot. But during the 2020 crisis, Khachariyawas strongly backed Gehlot.

Govind Singh Dotasra: A Jat leader and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress chief, Dotasra often accompanies Gehlot on his trips in the state. He is considered to be a candidate for the deputy chief minister's post.

Sanyam Lodha: Lodha won the 2018 assembly election as an independent candidate after being denied the party ticket. He was the first to warn the Congress leadership on Sunday that if anyone from the Pilot camp is made the CM, it will threaten the state government's stability.

Mahesh Joshi and Mahendra Chaudhary: Public Health Engineering Department Minister and the Congress chief whip Joshi and deputy chief whip Chaudhary are said to have coordinated with loyalist MLAs, asking them to reach Dhariwal's place on Sunday evening.

Rajendra Gudha: One of the six BSP-turned-Congress MLAs and a minister, Gudha was said to be in the Gehlot camp earlier. But when Gehlot appeared set to contest the party president's election, he seemed to switch sides.

Babu Lal Nagar: Independent MLA Babu Lal Nagar was with Gehlot during the 2020 crisis but has now praised Pilot. Still, he was with the Gehlot loyalists on Sunday.

Subhash Garg: A minister in the Gehlot government, Garg is the only Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA in the state. He is a Gehlot loyalist and key leader involved in Sunday's show of strength in Jaipur.

Dharmendra Rathore: Rajasthan's Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chairman Rathore is close to Gehlot, and is said to have played an important role in Sunday's developments.