From Scorpio SUV to Royal Enfield bike: Nikki's parents gave huge dowry but in-laws wanted..., chilling details revealed

From a Scorpio SUV to a Royal Enfield bike -- Nikki's family had gifted all they could to her husband during their wedding in 2016. However, even all of this wasn't enough to satisfy Bhati's greed for more, who continued to torture and assault Nikki over the same.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 05:28 PM IST

From a Scorpio SUV to a Royal Enfield bike -- Nikki's family had gifted all they could to her husband during their wedding in 2016. However, even all of this wasn't enough to satisfy Bhati's greed for more, who continued to torture and assault Nikki over the same. When Nikki's family could not arrange a sum of Rs 36 lakhs, as demanded by her in-laws and husband, she was brutally assaulted and ultimately set on fire. 

Nikki and her sister, Kanchan, were married to brothers Vipin and Rohit, respectively. "Our father gifted a top-model Scorpio SUV, a Bullet (Royal Enfield) bike, cash, gold, everything. Besides this, gifts would be sent from our home on Karwa Chauth. Our parents did all they could, but the in-laws were not happy. They kept criticising. They would say the clothes gifted by my parents cost Rs 2," said a shaken Kanchan, who witnessed her sister howling in pain, told NDTV.

She further told the outlet that Vipin and Rohit would stay out till late and not receive their wives' calls. When confronted, they would have the audacity to hit them and create a scene. "If we asked them where they were, they would create a scene. They would spend time with other women, and when we confronted them, they would hit us. Our nights were spent crying. Nothing is left now, my sister is gone. She was about two to three years younger than me, but people thought we were twins," Kanchan said. 

Kanchal further revealed that she and her sister would run a makeup studio — something that their in-laws didn't like. "They would take all our earnings. We were beaten up over this. If I had not shot this video, nobody would know how my sister died. I poured water, tried to save her, but fainted midway," she said

Then, a murder that shook the country 

As per the FIR based on Kanchan's complaint, Nikki was brutally assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law, Daya, on Thursday evening, i.e., August 21. When Kanchan intervened and tried to save her sister, she was assaulted too. As per allegations, Vipin poured a flammable substance on Nikki and set her on fire. 

Chilling visuals recorded by Kanchan show Vipin assaulting Nikki, following which, she was seen running down stairs. After this, she was rushed to a nearby hospital and later was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries. 

Meanwhile, Vipin has been arrested. His parents and brother, Rohit, are on the run. 

