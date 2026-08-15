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From saffron to yellow silk: Ram Temple priests get new dress code

Priests at Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple have adopted a new dress code, with yellow silk dhotis, matching uttariyas and specific grooming rules. Know more about them below.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 11:52 PM IST

From saffron to yellow silk: Ram Temple priests get new dress code
Ayodhya Ram Temple priests get new dress code. (Screengrab from viral clip)
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Pujaris of the iconic Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya have adopted a new traditional dress code on Saturday, August 15, with all priests now wearing uniform attire and following specific grooming rules. According to Mithilesh Nandini Sharan, who is a member of the temple trust's religious committee, priests will wear light-yellow silk dhotis along with matching silk uttariyas, an attire which is prescribed in accordance with the Ramanandi tradition.

 

The committee also said that light yellow colour is considered dear to Lord Ram and the silk garment is selected because of its association with sanctity and purity in religious practices.

 

New Grooming rules

 

The new guidelines for pujaris in the Ram Mandir not only focus on clothing but also on specific grooming norms. Apart from the attire, priests will now have to follow either the 'Panchkesh’ tradition or remain completely shaven.

 

This means partially grown hair or beards will not be permitted under the new rules. The traditional Ramanandi tilak has also been made mandatory.

 

Why the new dress code?

 

The new dress code and grooming norms are now in effect at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, but it has also sparked curiosity among devotees about the reason behind these changes. The prescribed attire and grooming standards are meant to ensure that priests follow the Ramanandi tradition associated with the temple’s religious practices. It is also intended to bring greater discipline, uniformity, and religious dignity to the worship and service of Ram Lalla.

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