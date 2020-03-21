From reducing social gathering to doubling old age pensions: Kejriwal ramps up measures to tackle COVID-19 in Delhi

As the coronavirus spreads like wildfire in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a slew of new measures to tackle the threat of the pandemic.

In a press conference, Kejriwal said, "We are doubling widow, old age, divyang pensions for April. We will provide food in night shelters free of cost."

"Rs 4000-5000 pension will be paid to 8.5 lakh beneficiaries by April 7," he added.

"Five or more people can not gather at any place in Delhi. If there are five people, they should maintain at least one-meter distance from each other. According to an earlier order, 20 or more people were barred from gathering at a place," Kejriwal added.

"Daily wage labourers are losing their livelihood due to coronavirus. We've decided to provide free ration to over 72 Lakh people who are dependent on Delhi govt’s ration scheme. Each person will now get 7.5kg ration instead of 5kg that they usually get." Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal also said that 50 percent buses would ply on roads in the national capital during 'Janata Curfew.'

Appealing to senior citizens he said, "My sincere appeal to all senior citizens. Please, please stay indoors as far as possible. As the most vulnerable group, we need to take special care so that you remain free from infection. I urge you to skip your morning/evening walks for the time being.."

Till Saturday, Delhi has recorded 26 positive cases.