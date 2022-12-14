From Rajasthan to Jammu and Kashmir, 2023 to witness electoral contests in 10 states; set the tone for 2024 battle

Buoyed by its landslide victory in Gujarat to retain power for a seventh straight term, the BJP is now staking claim to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Ahead of that, the party has started prepping up for the Assembly polls scheduled to be held next year, which will set the tone for the decisive battle of general elections.

In fact, 2023 may see Assembly polls in as many as ten states, including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram. The government may also conduct the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with the nine states.

In this context, the elections in these 10 states next year will bring out a clear picture as to which party will have an edge in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The 10 states supposed to go to polls next year include Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan -- two of the three states where the Congress is in power. It managed to wrest power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh recently.

Retaining power in both these states will be a big challenge for the Congress given the fact that factionalism and power tussle (between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, and between Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo in Chhattisgarh) will be something the BJP would be looking to capitalise on.

Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are also included in these states where the BJP currently has a government, but in the last assembly elections held in 2018 in both these states, the BJP had suffered a setback. The BJP this time does not want to miss out on getting majority in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, so it has started preparations for the elections in these two states well in advance.

In the last assembly elections held in Madhya Pradesh in 2018, the Congress ousted the BJP from power and Kamal Nath became the Chief Minister, but the Congress could not handle this mandate and a group of Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia broke away. After this, Shivraj Singh Chouhan of BJP again became the Chief Minister of the state. This time Jyotiraditya Scindia is a Union Minister in the Modi government and the BJP is claiming to win the elections with an absolute majority in the state.

No political party got a majority in the 2018 assembly elections in Karnataka. After the elections threw a hung assembly, B.S. Yeddyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister by the Governor but he resigned after not being able to manage the majority.

After this Congress and JDS together formed the government in the state. Again because of the change in the political situation, the BJP formed the government in the state in 2019 and made B.S. Yediyurappa the Chief Minister, but in view of the strategy for the assembly elections to be held in 2023, the leadership in the state was changed in 2021 and B.S. Yediyurappa was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai as the Chief Minister.

But considering Yediyurappa's organisational ability and his political influence across state, the BJP high command also tried to send a clear message to the people of Karnataka by making him a member of the parliamentary board, the highest and most powerful decision-making body of the party.

This also shows that the 2023 Assembly election in Karnataka, where the BJP formed government for the first time in South India, is going to be crucial for the BJP.

Telangana currently ruled by TRS and headed by K. Chandrasekhar Rao as Chief Minister is trying to form a larger front with other opposition parties to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. But the BJP is claiming to defeat him in his own bastion Telangana in 2023.

Talking about the North-Eastern states, elections to the Legislative Assemblies are to be held in 2023 in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram. Tripura is currently ruled by the BJP and as part of its election strategy, the BJP has changed the face of the Chief Minister in Tripura as well.

In Meghalaya and Nagaland, the BJP-backed government is in power, while in Mizoram, the Mizo National Front government is in power.

There is a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. While in Karnataka, there will be a triangular contest between BJP, Congress and JDS, while in Telangana, there will be a triangular contest between TRS, Congress and BJP. In Tripura too, there is going to be a triangular fight between the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front.

BJP is also constantly trying to strengthen its mass base and organisation in Jammu and Kashmir, so that by forming a government on its own for the first time, it can give a political message to the people of the whole country.

(With IANS inputs)