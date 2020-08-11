From Rahul Gandhi to Rajnath Singh, tributes pour in after renowned poet Rahat Indori's death

Renowned poet Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was 70.

The poet had earlier posted on Twitter that he got tested for the virus after facing some initial symptoms. He was admitted to Aurobindo hospital, Madhya Pradesh.

From Rahul Gandhi to Rajnath Singh, here are some Twitter reactions on the death of Rahat Indori.

“अब ना मैं हूँ ना बाक़ी हैं ज़माने मेरे, फिर भी मशहूर हैं शहरों में फ़साने मेरे...” अलविदा, राहत इंदौरी साहब। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 11, 2020

मक़बूल शायर राहत इंदौरीजी के गुज़र जाने की खबर से मुझे काफ़ी दुख हुआ है। उर्दू अदब की वे क़द्दावर शख़्सियत थे।अपनी यादगार शायरी से उन्होंने एक अमिट छाप लोगों के दिलों पर छोड़ी है।आज साहित्य जगत को बड़ा नुक़सान हुआ है। दुख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके चाहने वालों के साथ हैं। August 11, 2020

“आँख में पानी रखो, होंटों पे चिंगारी रखो, ज़िंदा रहना है तो तरकीबें बहुत सारी रखो।” अलविदा श्री राहत इंदौरी। — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 11, 2020

सामाजिक सद्भाव के वे हमेशा पक्षधर रहे , उन्होंने अपनी बेजोड़ शायरी से इंदौर शहर का नाम देश भर में रोशन किया। अदभुत कला के व्यक्तित्व राहत इंदौरी साहब के निधन पर मै अपनी ओर से परिवार के प्रति संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करता हूँ। 2/3 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) August 11, 2020

Saddened to learn that legendary Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Sahib has passed away. Oh Lord!! My heartfelt condolences to the family... إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen.#RahatIndori pic.twitter.com/kfNwVlsdyq — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 11, 2020

Shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Rahat Indori Sahab, the iconic Urdu poet. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. His passing away is an irreversible loss for the literary community. May his soul rest in peace.#RahatIndori pic.twitter.com/7c7GjLHx1t — Balasaheb Thorat (@bb_thorat) August 11, 2020

Speechless to hear the news of @rahatindori's passing away. This is a personal loss. May Allah grant him maghfirah & illuminate his grave This clip is from January 25-26 this year when #RahatIndori sahab had visited us in Hyderabad for an Ehtejaji Mushaira against CAA NRC & NPR pic.twitter.com/PTHmSSoxiz — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 11, 2020

One of the most powerful,prolific and inspiring poets of India passes on. Inna lillaahe wa inna elaihi raaje’oon (from God we have come and to Him is our return) Salaam and RIP #RahatIndori sahab. You will be missed. Heartfelt condolences to the family. — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 11, 2020

RIP #RahatIndori saab.. deepest condolences to the family. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 11, 2020