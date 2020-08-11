Trending#

From Rahul Gandhi to Rajnath Singh, tributes pour in after renowned poet Rahat Indori's death

Renowned poet Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was 70. From Rahul Gandhi to Rajnath Singh, here are some Twitter reactions on the death of Rahat Indori.


Poet Rahat Indori

Updated: Aug 11, 2020, 06:49 PM IST

Renowned poet Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was 70. 

The poet had earlier posted on Twitter that he got tested for the virus after facing some initial symptoms. He was admitted to Aurobindo hospital, Madhya Pradesh.

From Rahul Gandhi to Rajnath Singh, here are some Twitter reactions on the death of Rahat Indori.