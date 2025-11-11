FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

From Pulwama to Red Fort: How a doctor allegedly drove car that exploded in Delhi

Delhi blast suspect identified as Pulwama-based doctor Umar Mohammad, linked to Faridabad terror module. Police probe Jaish-e-Mohammad connection.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 03:04 PM IST

From Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir to Haryana's Faridabad near the national capital of Delhi, the missing link has been traced. The man, who reportedly traversed the distance of 808 km to carry out an explosion near the iconic Red Fort, killing at least nine people, has been identified. The security agencies have found a link between the blast and the Faridabad terror module busted earlier this week. The CCTV footage received by the police shows a masked man sitting behind the wheel of the car that exploded at 6.52 pm in the parking area of the Lal Qila station of the Delhi Metro. 

Red Fort explosion

In the CCTV footage, taken from a number of places, the same i20 car was spotted many times. The same car was first spotted entering Delhi from the Badarpur toll plaza at 8:13 am. It was seen at a petrol pump near Okhla Industrial Area at 8:20 am. The i20 car, believed to be behind the Delhi blast, was also seen in the parking area of Lal Qila metro station at 3:19 pm. If media reports are to be believed, the masked man behind the wheel of the car was none other than Umar Mohammad, a Pulwama-based doctor. He allegedly drove the Hyundai i20 that exploded Monday, wreaking havoc. Security agencies believe Umar Muhammad has links to the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, Jaish-e-Mohammad. They believe the doctor is a part of the module uncovered in Faridabad, where a large cache of explosive materials was seized before the Delhi blast.

 

Pulwama doctor Umar Mohammad

According to news agency PTI, Umar Mohammad may have panicked, fearing imminent arrest after several associates, including three doctors, were nabbed in Faridabad, and carried out the explosion. It is also believed that another Pulwama resident, Tariq, might have given him the vehicle. He, too, has been arrested. 

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said that no crater was made in the explosion. Besides, the victims' bodies were not strewn with nails. However, initial forensic findings suggest the use of ammonium nitrate, fuel oil and detonators in the explosion. A police official told journalists, "A possible link has emerged between the Delhi blast and the Faridabad module, where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was seized. Final reports are awaited."

Faridabad terror module

It is not a coincidence that eight people were arrested and nearly 2,900 kg of explosive materials, including ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate and sulphur, were seized from Faridabad hours before the Red Fort blast. Hours before the Delhi blast, police in Faridabad arrested eight people and seized nearly 2,900 kg of explosive material, including ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate and sulphur. Among the accused were three doctors, reportedly linked to the same module as Umar Mohammad.

