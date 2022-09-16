Search icon
From Project Cheetah to NLP launch: PM Modi’s jam-packed schedule on his 72nd birthday tomorrow

PM Modi is set to take part in four events tomorrow – on his 72nd birthday - aimed at the development of various sectors.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 09:31 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo - ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating his 72nd birthday tomorrow, September 17, and will be spending the day with a jam-packed schedule, launching a wide variety of projects in different sectors for the betterment of the nation.

On Saturday, PM Modi will not be celebrating his birthday with any elaborate function or party but rather, will be delivering important speeches at four diverse events related to wildlife and the environment, women empowerment, skills and youth development, and next-generation infrastructure.

The most notable of all the projects he is set to launch tomorrow is the release of eight cheetahs into the wild. It will be a historic event for the wildlife of the country as the big cat will be returning to India over 70 years after its extinction here.

After the release of the cheetahs in a national party, the prime minister will then participate in a self-help group sammelan with women SHG members and community resource persons at Karahal, Sheopur. Here are the four events which PM Modi will attend tomorrow.

PM Modi’s schedule for his birthday on September 17 –

PM Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh and then will release eight cheetahs in Kuno National Park. The introduction of Cheetah in India is being done under Project Cheetah, which is the world`s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.

After the launch of Project Cheetah, PM Modi will address and interact with students at the first-ever convocation of students from ITIs on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. Around 40 lakh students will join this programme, as per media reports.

The prime minister is also set to launch the National Logistics Policy tomorrow evening. This policy is aimed to reduce the logistics cost to eight percent of the GDP. PM Modi will also be addressing the event.

Lastly, PM Modi will be participating in the SHG Sammelan being organised at Karahal, Sheopur. The event will witness the attendance of thousands of women Self Help Group (SHG) members/community resource persons that are being promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

In the past, PM Modi has often spent his birthday launching several developmental projects across the country. He has also spent the day in Gujarat in the past, seeking the blessings of his mother. Further, the Bhartiya Janta Party has also decided to conduct several events and programmes on the PM’s birthday.

(With ANI inputs)

