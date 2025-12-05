FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

From pioneers, JRD Tata to Ratan Tata, Noel Tata, know Tata Group makers who build company into brand, meet its younger generation

Industrialist Ratan Tata’s stepmother, 95-year-old Simone Tata passed away on Friday morning, December 5, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. She is one of the big contributors in forming the legacy of the Tata Group which was started by Jamsetji Tata in 1868.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 02:48 PM IST

Industrialist Ratan Tata’s stepmother, 95-year-old Simone Tata passed away on Friday morning, December 5, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The mother of Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata was a huge fashion magnate as the lady behind Lakme, renowned Indian cosmetics brand. She has left behind a legacy which has filled the lives of millions of people.  

Simone Tata had not only lived but spread the decades of prestige, work and legacy of the Tata Group, a globally known conglomerate worth billions.  Founded by Jamshedji Tata, the Tata Group started with making a revolution in the textile industry. A vast empire across multiple industries and taking over products from steel and automobiles to hospitality and telecommunications, the Tata Group has become more than a household name across India. While the late Ratan Tata is the most revered and widely recognized, the rich lineage of the Tata family is worth knowing.  

Who was Simone Tata? 

Born in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1930, Simone first visited India as a tourist in 1953 and later studied at Geneva University. She married Naval H Tata in 1955 and began her career with the Tata Group in the early 1960s. She gained attention as the only Tata family member to attend Cyrus Mistry’s funeral in 2022, a notable gesture given the strained relationship between the Tata family and Mistry. 

Jamsetji Tata 

The Tata founder put in more than just business profit into his company which was meant to produce for the welfare of the people, signal a strong independent face from the cruel British and more. He created a conducive working environment and even envisioned a city for their well-being. He founded the company in 1868. 

Hirabai Daboo 

Hirabai Daboo, the beloved spouse of Jamsetji Tata and the visionary entrepreneur contributed greatly to the progressive conglomerate in India. Beyond business, the two nurtured a family and welcomed notable sons, Dorabji Tata and Ratanji Tata who would later take the group to new heights.  

Dorabji Tata 

He played a key role in realising his father’s visions, further expanding the Tata Group while also contributing to philanthropic works. Born in 1859, he received his early education in Bombay and pursued further studies in England. After returning to India, he joined Jamsetji Tata’s business, demonstrating remarkable leadership during challenging times and protecting the future of the company. 

Meherbai Bhabha 

Meherbai Bhabha is the wife of Dorabji Tata, born in 1879 in Bombay to Hormusji J. Bhabha, was a pioneering Parsi figure in England. After completing her studies at the age of 16, Bhabha after which she focused on herself more through self-study. In 1898, Meherbai entered married Dorabji Tata. Meherbai was highly dedicated to advocating for women’s education and combating social injustices such as child marriage and untouchability. However, her death in 1931 marked the end of her legacy of empowerment. 

Sir Ratan Tata 

Sir Ratan Tata was born in 1871 carried the Tata’s philanthropic work for the welfare of the underprivileged. His philanthropic works included support for Gopal Krishna Gokhale’s Servants of India Society and Mahatma Gandhi’s anti-apartheid movement. After being knighted in 1916, he left a major portion of his wealth to charitable endeavors, culminating in the establishment of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust in 1919 

In 1892, Sir Ratan Tata married Navajbai Sett, the younger daughter of Ardeshir Merwanji Sett. Navajbai Sett was the pioneering female Director in 1925 who took over leadership after her husband’s demise. Navajbai dedicated herself to the welfare of underprivileged women, establishing the Ratan Tata Institute.   

JRD Tata 

JRD Tata (1904-1993) joined Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, in 1925. He became Director of Tata Sons in 1926. Took over as Chairman of Tata Sons in 1938, at the age of 34 and transformed the Tata Group into a global conglomerate with interests in steel, automobiles, chemicals, and more. He also founded Tata Motors, Tata Chemicals, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).  

Ratan Naval Tata 

Born in 1937, Ratan Naval Tata has been the most renowned name in the Tata Group. He took Tata Group to new heights in his 22 years of leadership during which time he expanded the group’s legacy by acquiring Tetley, Corus, and Jaguar Land Rover. He even diversified the firm’s portfolio by strengthening the group's presence in IT, steel, automobiles, and consumer goods. He focused on innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility  but became more revered in the hearts of Indians with his philanthropic works.  

Noel Tata 

Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother, is a prominent figure in Indian business, with a unique blend of Indian-Parsi and French-Catholic heritage. He has three children - Neville, Leah, and Maya - and is actively involved in various Tata Group companies. Noel Tata leads Trent and Tata Investment Corporation, and is also associated with Tata International, Titan Company, and Tata Steel, solidifying the Tata family's presence in India's business landscape. 

His children will take the Tata legacy forward. 

