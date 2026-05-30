From pilgrimage to staycon, how direct flights will help Indian tourists enjoy life in Sri Lanka

In collaboration with the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and Wlkers Tours, the City of Dreams Sri Lanka has partnered with FitsAir for direct scheduled passenger flights connecting Ahmedabad and the Lankan capital Colombo.

India and its neighbour Sri Lanka have shared a historic relationship which is rooted in cultural, economic, and strategic ties. Both nations have maintained strong cooperation in areas such as trade, connectivity, defence, tourism, and development partnerships. In collaboration with the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and Wlkers Tours, the City of Dreams Sri Lanka has partnered with FitsAir for direct scheduled passenger flights connecting Ahmedabad and the Lankan capital Colombo.

This move is expected to improve connectivity for Indian travelers. FitsAir is the first private international airline from Sri Lanka. It will regulate the service and give travelers convenient connectivity. The dedicated flight will commence three times a week. This will cater to travelers from Gujarat, further deepening and improving relations between India and Sri Lanka. It is also set to open new doors for Indian travelers in terms of recreation and spirituality.

Moreover, direct Ahmedabad-Colombo flights provide curated Cinnamon holiday packages for Indian travelers. With the commencement of the service, Indian travelers will no longer have to choose between convenience and faith tourism, as the seamless connectivity now makes spiritual travel to Sri Lanka faster and more accessible than ever before.

The service also brings into focus the numerous sacred sites for Indian pilgrims in Sri Lanka. Some of them are Seetha Eliya (believed to be the site of Ashok Vatika where Sita was held captive), Seetha Amman Temple (believed to be the place where Goddess Sita was held captive by Ravana in Ashok Vatika), Ashok Vatika (a key Ramayana location where Sita is said to have spent her days during captivity), Ravana Falls (linked to Ravana and believed to be near the caves where Sita was hidden), Divurumpola Temple (associated with Sita’s Agni Pariksha after her rescue), Koneswaram Temple (an ancient Shiva temple believed to have connections with Ravana, a devotee of Lord Shiva), Munneswaram Temple (where Lord Rama prayed after defeating Ravana), and Ram Setu (the legendary bridge believed to have been built by Lord Rama’s army to reach Lanka).

A trip to Sri Lanka has something for everyone: leisure travelers, pilgrims, vloggers, and others. The time to enjoy the neighbouring island nation's scenic beauty and historical sites is now.