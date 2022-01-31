From Pegasus row to farmers’ problems, opposition likely to raise THESE issues in Budget Session 2022

The Budget session 2022 of the Parliament is set to commence from today, January 31, and there are a lot of agendas on cards for the central government as well as the opposition parties, surrounding some of the most concerning and controversial issues of the financial year.

With several major issues already on the docket for today, the opposition parties are also expected to raise a storm in the Parliament with their own list of agendas for the budget session 2022, including the controversial Pegasus snooping row.

According to sources, the opposition is likely to raise concerns regarding the Pegasus snooping allegations, the issues surrounding farmers of the country, and the ongoing border conflict between India and China.

It is expected that the opposition will be banding together to take on the Centre in the Budget session 2022 today over the Pegasus snooping row, soon after The New York Times claimed that India purchased the software from Israel back in 2017.

Sources have further said that despite the allegation, the government is unlikely to agree to any specific discussion regarding the Pegasus spyware controversy, and is expected to focus on getting its legislative business cleared in the session.

The Congress party, which is the main opposition in the country, had stated earlier that it will be reaching out to like-minded parties to raise issues such as the farmers’ problems, India-China border conflict, Pegasus snooping row, sale of Air India, and distribution of Covid-19 relief packages, among other issues.

The Budget session of Parliament starting Monday offers only a seventy-nine and a half hours window for the government`s legislative agenda and for taking up issues of immediate public concern over the scheduled 29 sittings of both the Houses, Parliament officials said on Sunday.

On February 1, the General Budget for 2022-23 will be presented in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and its copy will be laid on the Table of Rajya Sabha soon thereafter.

(With inputs from agencies)