From pearl-studded bathroom to private butler, suite that Donald Trump stayed in will cost you Rs 8 lakh per night

Post concluding the jam-packed first day of India visit, US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump along with delegation reached the luxurious ITC Maurya hotel in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri area on Monday night.

According to the PTI sources, Donald Trump was given a traditional welcome with flowers and 'teeka' and he entered the hotel along with his family through its back entrance in view of security threat.

Trump along with his family is staying the presidential suites of this poshest hotel in Delhi.

The hotel has hosted several heads of states including former US presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and George W Bush. Former US president Barack Obama had also stayed at the same hotel during his trip to India in 2015.

If you are intrigued about how this suite looks like and how much it costs, here's all the deets...

All About Chanakya suite

Situated on the 14th floor of the ITC Maurya, the two-bedroom Grand Presidential Suite, known as 'Chanakya', has a private drawing-room, a private terrace, a gym and a dining area along with a private entrance, a parking boulevard, a high-speed elevator, elaborate security systems, and a presidential floor butler, according to the hotel's website.

The suite also has a luxurious bathroom with pearl accessories and a mini-spa and gymnasium. The suite also opens to a business courtyard and a summit lounge.

How much it will cost to stay in Chanakya suite

Spread in the 4600 square feet, the cost of the Chanakya suite will cost around Rs 8,00,000 per night as per the reports. The cost includes steam and sauna areas.

If you just want to stay in ITC Maurya (not the presidential suite), the average cost of a room will be around Rs. 13,000 to 17,000 per night which includes breakfast too.

Menu for the Trumps

The five-star property had prepared a special 'Clinton platter' and 'Chelsea platter' when former US president Bill Clinton visited India and stayed at the ITC Maurya.

Similarly, when Barack Obama visited the country twice during his tenure as US president, the hotel had done the 'Obama platter' for him, which has since become a part of the menu and is a favourite among the hotel's guests.

The hotel also has plans to prepare a 'Trump platter' and a special dessert platter with an Indian touch this time for the US president.

The iconic restaurant of the hotel, Bukhara, plans to present its tandoori delights along with signature Dal Bukhara to the Trumps.

Apart from Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama, ITC Maurya has hosted dignitaries like Dalai Lama, Tony Blair, Vladimir Putin, King Abdullah and the Sultan of Brunei.

(All photos from ITC Maurya's official website)

(Inputs from agencies)