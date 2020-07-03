From Pagodas in Myanmar to Shiva temple in Lao, how India is helping countries restore cultural heritage

Playing an important role in the restoration of cultural heritage in several countries across the region, from Sri Lanka to Myanmar to Vietnam to Bhutan, India has taken a lead in helping nations restore lost glory. In this endeavour, the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) new division -- the Development Partnership Administration or DPA-IV - has emerged as the key, coordinating several such projects spearheaded by India.

Created by the Ministry of External Affairs in January 2020, DPA-IV aims to put all the stakeholders on the same page when it comes to the mammoth task of dealing with projects which New Delhi is helping restore across the world. The overarching aim is to revive and display India’s cultural and heritage linkages with other countries.

In South-East Asia, the focus is on Myanmar, Lao, Cambodia and Vietnam. In Myanmar, conservation of earthquake-damaged Pagodas at Bagan is underway. In Lao, restoration of Vat Phou Shiva temple is being carried out in two stages. Vat Phou Shiva is Lord Shiva temple dating back to 5th and 6th century AD and predates the famous Angkor Wat. The water from the spring behind the temple is considered to be sacred. The second phase of the project began in November 2018 and is likely to continue until 2028.

In Cambodia, India has committed to carry out the restoration of the ancient temple of “Preah Vihar” built during the period of the Khmer Empire.

In Vietnam, India is restoring, “My Son group of temples” which are regarded as one of the prime Hindu temple complexes in Southeast Asia. The temple complex was built in the 9th century AD under the reign of King Indravarman II. During the restoration work, the Archeological Survey of India made a discovery of the monolithic sandstone Shiva Linga. Tweeting on this, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the discovery a "reaffirming a civilisational connect" and a "great cultural example of India’s development partnership."

Monolithic sandstone Shiv Linga of 9th c CE is latest find in ongoing conservation project. Applaud @ASIGoI team for their work at Cham Temple Complex, My Son, #Vietnam. Warmly recall my visit there in 2011. pic.twitter.com/7FHDB6NAxz — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 27, 2020

In South Asia, India is restoring temples and monasteries in Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Nepal. In Sri Lanka, India has restored Thirukeeteswaram Temple in Mannar and official handing over ceremony is expected to happen very soon. In Bhutan, significant projects like the restoration of Rigsum Goenpa Lhakhang, Lingzhi Dzong Conservation Project, construction of Sarpang Dzong and Wangdiphodrang Dzong reconstruction is being undertaken.

In Nepal, renovation of nine sites of historical places in and around Lalitpur district, Shree Pal Ewam Namgyal Monastic, Choonup in Mustang District, Harihar Bhawan, Kathmandu, Balmiki Campus of Nepal Sanskrit University, Kathmandu and rehabilitation of East and West Bhagmati Ghats at Pashupatinath Temple are some of the many projects being carried out.

The Ministry of External Affairs has completed over 49 projects all around the globe which includes cultural and heritage restoration projects in Malaysia, Mongolia, Bahrain, Israel, Turkestan, France, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Indonesia, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam.

The DPA-IV division also plans to promote restoration and revival of intangible cultural heritage like language, rituals, practices, performing and other fine arts in an institutional manner. This is expected to be broadened to scripture preservation and digitization of manuscripts.

India had in 1986 sent teams of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for the restoration of “Angkor Wat”. Other examples of India's restoration projects include temple complex at “Ta Prohm” in Cambodia.