The Sachkhand Express (12715) runs between two pilgrimage sites and therefore pilgrims are a majority among its passengers. The train which takes devotees for visiting the religious sites in India has been serving free meals to them.

Indian Railways is a major source of transportation for the millions of Indian for whom flights and other means of transport are unaffordable. India has one of the biggest railway networks in the world and while it services are less expensive, it runs thousands of trains from most expensive to cheapest. However, one of the trains amid this vast network is such that serves free meals to its passengers. From breakfast to dinner, all meals included in the train journey are available for free.

Train with free meals-Sachkhand Express

The Sachkhand Express (12715) runs between two pilgrimage sites and therefore pilgrims are a majority among its passengers. The train which takes devotees for visiting the religious sites in India has been serving free meals to them since the last 29 years. This means a passenger would not even require paying a minimum amount and can avail the service free of cost. Passengers have the benefit of comfortably traveling while experiencing the benefit of free meals.

Sachkhand Express runs from Nanded city in Maharashtra to Amritsar city in Punjab. It travels from Amritsar’s Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurudwara, also called the Golden Temple, to Nanded’s Sri Hazur Sahib Gurudwara in Maharashtra. These two pilgrimage sites are not only famous but very significant for the Sikh community. Also, Nanded has a special significance for the Sikhs as their 10th Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji died in Nanded.

This train’s journey has both the religious and spiritual significance for the devotees.

Religious journey with Sachkhand Express

The Sachkhand Express covers a distance of 2,000 kilometers in approximately 33 hours and has 39 stations on the route. On its route, the passengers are served langar or community meals at six places. These meals are served for free. These stations are: New Delhi Railway Station, Bhopal, Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, and Marathwada.