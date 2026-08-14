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From Naxal Camp to Fashion Ramp, AK-47 to Kosa silk, Lenin to Linen: Maoist women fighters take long journey

On National Handloom Day, former Naxal women in Chhattisgarh walked the ramp in handloom sarees, symbolising their shift from insurgency to dignified civilian life and livelihood.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 12:37 PM IST

From Naxal Camp to Fashion Ramp, AK-47 to Kosa silk, Lenin to Linen: Maoist women fighters take long journey
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This month in Raipur, a scene that had previously seemed unthinkable came to pass. Former Naxal women wore vibrant handloom sarees as they walked the ramp on August 7, National Handloom Day. They posed, grinned and got thunderous cheers. It was a potent symbol of transformation for Bastar, a province long associated with firearms and conflict.

From forests to fashion

For many years, the history of Chhattisgarh was associated with violent Naxals, thick forests, and armed conflicts. The Modi administration proclaimed India 'Naxal-free' on March 31. Surrendered women wore Kosa silk and other handwoven garments created by regional weavers for National Handloom Day. They promoted Chhattisgarh's textile legacy by walking the ramp at a state function.

The walk's videos went viral. Social media users posted phrases like 'From camps to the Ramp' and 'From Lenin to Linen.' Their attire wasn't the only reason for the acclaim. It was for their transition from violence to dignity, from isolation to involvement, and from insurgency to civilian life. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that Bastar is currently free of Naxals and that the state is attempting to transform the area from a 'red corridor to a green corridor.' Roads, schools, health and livelihood are now the main priorities, he stated.

Rehabilitation beyond surrender

Hundreds of Naxals have surrendered and many have been neutralised as a result of the last two years' rigorous security operations. However, officials claim that once a person puts down their gun, the true test begins. Can they make money, acquire skills, and lead regular lives? Several surrendered individuals were encountered in Jagdalpur and Dantewada during travels to Bastar. The Pandum Cafe in Jagdalpur is currently run by some. At Dantewada Livelihood College, others are receiving instruction in handicrafts, tailoring and hospitality.

After five years with the Maoists, 23-year-old Faguni turned himself in last year. She started working at the cafe as one of the first employees. Another woman earned money in her area by stitching after completing a tailoring course and purchasing a sewing machine. This shift is more significant for many women. They spent years living in forests after joining at a young age. Through employment, education and community activities, they are currently reconstructing their identities.

Also read: UP teen fakes kidnapping with AI-generated photo, demands Rs 2 lakh from father

Why the ramp walk matters

Typically, rehabilitation is measured in terms of money, weapons, training and surrenders. However, success can also be found in everyday human experiences like picking up a skill, getting paid, and being accepted in public without fear. For it, the Raipur ramp served as a platform. It depicted former rebels reentering society as citizens, earning, engaging in, and proudly showcasing their native culture. This is the longer-lasting victory, according to officials. The disappearance of fighters is hardly the most lasting defeat of an insurgency. That's when they regain their citizenship.

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