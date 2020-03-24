From nationwide lockdown to Rs 15,000 cr fund to fight coronavirus, highlights of PM Modi's address to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation on issues related to the coronavirus issue.

Earlier, during the day, the Prime Minister said in a tweet, “Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19.”

His speech came as the number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed 500. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said out of total 519 cases, 39 have recovered and discharged while Nine died during treatment. As of now, there are 470 active cases of COVID-19.

The Centre on Tuesday asked states to enforce the measures strictly as 32 states and union territories announced complete lockdown till March 31 to deal with the pandemic.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address to the nation:

* We are taking all steps to ensure continuous supply of essential commodities: PM Narendra Modi

* Today India is at the stage where our actions today, will decide that to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again: PM

* You have to remember that a coronavirus-infected person initially appears to be normal and doesn't show symptoms. So maintain precautions and stay at home: PM Narendra Modi

* Rs 15,000 crore fund allocated to fight COVID-19, says PM Modi

* It took 67 days to reach the number of cases to one lakh, took 11 days from 1 lakh to 2 lakh, took 4 days to reach from 2 lakh to 3 lakh: PM Modi

* A Lakshman Rekha has been drawn at the door of your house. Don't leave your house: PM

* I request you that wherever you are in the country right now, stay there. Given the current situation, this lockdown in the country will be for 21 days: PM

* Certainly, the country will have to bear the economic cost of this lockdown. It is the responsibility of Government of India, every state government of the country, every local body, to save the life of every Indian at this time: PM Modi

* PM Modi announces three-week national lockdown from midnight

* Every state in the country, every union territory, every district, every village, every town, every street-locality is now being locked down: PM

* To save India, every citizen of India is being barred from exiting homes: PM Modi

* From 12 am tonight, lockdown is being imposed across the country: PM

* For the last 2 days, lockdown has been imposed in many parts of the country. These efforts of the state government should be taken very seriously: PM

* Some people are under the misconception that social distancing is only necessary for sick people. It is not right to think. Social distancing is for every citizen, for every family, for every member of the family: PM

* Social distancing only weapon to fight coronavirus, says PM Modi

* You are also listening to and watching the state of the world on the Corona global epidemic through news. You are also looking at how this pandemic has completely devastated even the most capable countries of the world: PM Modi

* One-day Janata Curfew showed how we Indians come together and fight against any trouble which comes before the country and the mankind: PM Narendra Modi

* PM Modi's address to the nation begins