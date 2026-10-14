From Muskan Rastogi to Siya Goyal: When women plotted killings for love

Muskan Rastogi’s death sentence on October 14, 2026, has again put the spotlight on other disturbing murder cases where women allegedly plotted to kill their partners rather than end their relationships.

A husband’s remains were found inside a big plastic blue drum, a newlywed groom killed during her honeymoon, and a death initially believed to be a trekking accident; several high-profile murder cases have shocked Indian society in recent months. These cases have raised eyebrows, with women conspiring with their alleged lovers to kill their partners rather than ending their relationship. Investigations in these cases have revealed disturbing searches and attempts to disguise killings as accidents.

Meerut's Blue Drum Murder Case

In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, a former Merchant Navy officer, Saurabh Rajput, was murdered in March last year by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla. His dismembered body parts were concealed inside a big blue-coloured plastic drum sealed with a mixture of cement and sand.

The crime was revealed when Saurabh's body parts were discovered at the couple's residence. After a trial involving 126 hearings in a span of 13 months, a Meerut court sentenced Muskan and Sahil to death on October 14, 2026.

Siya Goyal case: Fiance's death at Lohagad Fort

Earlier this year in June, 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal died after falling into a gorge at Lohagad Fort, where his 20-year-old fiance Siya Goyal, initially described it as a trekking accident. After investigating the case, the police accused Siya of conspiring to kill Ketan with the help of her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, because she did not want to go ahead with their planned wedding.

It was also discovered that digital searches were related to trekking accidents, deleting phone data, and other murder cases. The local police also alleged that Siya and Chetan had also made previous attempts to kill Ketan before the Lohagad incident.

Sonam Raghuvanshi case: Honeymoon ends in murder

In this case, Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was killed during his honeymoon trip to Meghalaya in May last year. Initially, it was treated as a suspected accident or abduction, but the case took a turn when Sonam was arrested on charges of conspiring with her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha.

According to the investigation, it was alleged that Sonam planned to make it appear as if Raja had been attacked by unknown assailants. Raja's body was later recovered from a gorge near Sohra.

What links these cases?

These cases may differ in situation and circumstances, but all have alleged involvement of women plotting killings instead of ending relationships with their partners. All these recent cases were initially not viewed as planned murder, it was the investigation which uncovering evidence that pointed towards alleged conspiracies.