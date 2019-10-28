From meeting with King Salman to Keynote address at FII: Full schedule of PM Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday, the first to the kingdom in his second term on the invitation of Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The focus of the Prime Minister's visit will be on energy, the launching of RuPay card in the kingdom and a speech at the third Future Investment Initiative (FII) Forum, also known as the "Davos of the Desert". He will hold a bilateral meeting with King Salman on Tuesday and separate delegation-level talks with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The highlight of the visit will be PM Modi's speech at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Forum in Riyadh. The PM will be attending the third session of the investment meet and will deliver the keynote address. The FII is organised by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund – Public Investment Fund - and is organised under 'Vision 2030', the policy which aims to transform the economy of the country from an oil-based economy to a more diversified economy. It was first organised in 2017.

To help 2.6 million Indian community, India will be launching RuPay card during Prime Minister's visit. Saudi Arabia is the third country in West Asia after Bahrain and UAE to get the facility.

PM Modi will arrive in Riyadh late on Monday night and will have most of his official engagements on Tuesday.

Here is PM Modi's schedule in Riyadh on October 29, Tuesday:

1030- Call on by H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy

1050- Call on by H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs

1110- Call on by H.E. Mr. Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi, Minister of Labour & Social Development

1130- Call on by H.E. Mr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al Fadley Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture

1400- Lunch hosted by H.M. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

1450- Meeting with H.M. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

1520- Signing of Strategic Partnership Council Agreement & Exchange of Agreements

1730- Keynote address at FII followed by interaction with Moderator

1900- Meeting with H.R.H. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

2000- Dinner hosted by H.R.H. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

2215- Emplane for Delhi