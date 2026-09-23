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From Mayawati in 2011 to Om Prakash Rajbhar in 2025: Why demand to divide UP into 4 states returns before polls

UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed UP will be divided into 4 states - Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, Awadh Pradesh and Paschim Pradesh - after caste census, saying PM Modi assured him. BJP allies Sanjay Nishad, Sanjeev Balyan divided; Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav opposed move.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 02:19 PM IST

From Mayawati in 2011 to Om Prakash Rajbhar in 2025: Why demand to divide UP into 4 states returns before polls
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Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has said that the state will be divided into four parts after a caste census, reigniting a nearly two-decade-old debate on the division of the country's most populous state.

Rajbhar, who has repeatedly proposed the idea of dividing poll-bound Uttar Pradesh into four new states -- Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, Awadh Pradesh and Paschim Pradesh, claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "assured" him that the division of the state could happen after the caste census.

"We want to assure you regarding the 27 per cent reservation. I spoke with the prime minister about this. He (Modi) said, 'Om Prakash ji, your point is justified, but some people are opposing it.' I asked him how we could move forward, and he replied, 'I will conduct a caste census, and once we have counted the castes, there will be no difficulty,'" Rajbhar, whose party, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) is in alliance with the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, said during an event on September 20.

"The state will be divided into four parts. And on the day the Purvanchal state is formed, if the chief minister is to be from any caste, then a Rajbhar's son will become the chief minister," Rajbhar, who comes from Purvanchal, said.

BJP's allies not on same page

Uttar Pradesh minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad called Rajbhar's claim "misleading" and said his party was not in favour of any such furcation. "There had been a demand to divide UP earlier, but now the state is progressing rapidly," he told PTI.

BJP's Sanjeev Balyan, however, backed Rajbhar. "May Rajbhar ji's words prove prophetic. We have long advocated for the division of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Samajwadi against the move

Akhilesh Yadav dismissed the idea and warned against attempts to divide the country and the state. "Those who are talking about dividing the country are also talking about dividing the state," Yadav said.

His uncle Shivpal Yadav also rejected the move. "If a state becomes smaller, its significance diminishes. Wherever smaller states have been formed, their economies have weakened," he said.

Calls for Uttar Pradesh's bifurcation

Uttar Pradesh, which was bifurcated in 2000 when Uttarakhand was carved out, has repeatedly witnessed calls for another division. Ahead of the 2012 assembly polls, the then chief minister and BSP president Mayawati raised the demand for division and received nod from the state Assembly for splitting Uttar Pradesh into Avadh Pradesh, Purvanchal, Bundelkhand and Paschim Pradesh.

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