From LPG cylinder price to credit card rule: Major financial rules change from today

In August, several key financial changes will take effect, potentially affecting your budget. Here’s what you need to know.

In August, new updates across various financial services will come into effect, impacting how you manage expenses and transactions. From changes in gas prices to adjustments in credit card rules and service fees, these shifts could influence your budget. Stay informed about these updates to better navigate potential changes in your financial landscape.

1. LPG Gas Cylinder Prices: LPG cylinder prices are adjusted on the first of every month, influencing household expenses. In July, the government reduced the price of the 19 kg commercial cylinder. For August, a further decrease in LPG cylinder prices is expected, which could help lower monthly expenses for many households.

2. HDFC Bank Credit Card Rules: Starting August 1, HDFC Bank will introduce new rules for credit card holders. Rental transactions made through third-party payment apps such as PayTM, CRED, MobiKwik, and Cheq will incur a 1% fee, capped at ₹3000 per transaction. However, fuel transactions will not attract any extra charge for amounts below ₹15,000. Additionally, late payment charges will now range from ₹100 to ₹1,300 based on the outstanding balance. Changes will also affect Tata Neu Infinity and Tata Neu Plus credit cards. From August 1, Tata Neu Infinity cardholders will earn 1.5% NewCoins on eligible UPI transactions made using the Tata Neu UPI ID.

3. Google Maps Charges: Google Maps is revising its service charges in India, effective August 1. The company is reducing fees by up to 70%, though this reduction will not impact general users, who will not face any additional charges.