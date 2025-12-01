Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial, to cut travel time to 2-2.5 hrs; inauguration expected soon
From lotus-inspired architecture to aerobridges, Navi Mumbai International Airport to open on December 25, check features, details
From Chhaava, Sikandar, War, Saiyaara: Top 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025: Set new box office records and wowed audiences
Tobacco, cigarettes and pan masala to get costlier? Finance Minister moves new excise and cess bills that may...
Who was Stefanie Pieper? Austrian beauty influencer killed by ex-boyfriend, body found inside suitcase buried in forest
What is Special Intensive Revision? How is it done? How can SIR reshape voters' list in 12 states?
BCCI to take a call on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's relationship with Gautam Gambhir, reports claim...
Jaya Bachchan REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan 'is not free with his opinion', mocks him: 'Can you imagine if I had married...'
Designing Kindness: Interview with India’s Global Graphic Voice, Nitya Bellani
Profiles Exclusive: Surendra Banait - The Leader Who Made Besa-Beltarodi Future
INDIA
The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will soon become operational as it successfully completed its first passenger simulation test on November 29 and 30. The trial is a major cornerstone of the airport which is scheduled to launch routine commercial flights from December 25.
The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will soon become operational as it successfully completed its first passenger simulation test on November 29 and 30. The trial is a major cornerstone of the airport which is scheduled to launch routine commercial flights from December 25.
The airport authorities said that hundreds of people volunteered to become mock passengers for testing all airport operations. The trial included all crucial processes like check-in, security screening, boarding, arrival procedures, baggage claim, and more. The airlines that were part of the mock trials were IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on October 8, which has an estimated cost of Rs19,650 crore. After becoming completely operational, NMIA will likely become one of India’s largest greenfield airports and will consequently reduce passenger load on one of India's most crowded airports, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).
In a post on X, NMIA wrote, “As we prepare to begin flights from December 25, we look forward to welcoming you all soon! Our ORAT team has successfully completed the first passenger trial with hundreds of simulated passengers. Every step from check-in and security to boarding and baggage reclaim was flawlessly tested. Heartfelt thanks to our ‘first passengers’, CISF, L&T, airline partners and the entire NMIAL team.”
The Airport features facilities that are not just modern but new age technically equipped which ease the check-in and other processes. These features are:
- The terminal boasts of a lotus-inspired architecture.
-It has 66 conventional check-in counters, and 22 self-service baggage drop counters for check-in and boarding while reducing wait times.
-For easing the boarding process, it has 29 aerobridges which allow direct boarding from terminal to plane along with 10 bus-boarding gates for remote stands.
-With automated baggage-handling systems, like smart baggage tracking, which hasten the process of baggage processing.
-The airport has heightened security with digital gates, self-service kiosks, e-gates and paperless / contactless processes.