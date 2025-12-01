FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
From lotus-inspired architecture to aerobridges, Navi Mumbai International Airport to open on December 25, check features, details

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will soon become operational as it successfully completed its first passenger simulation test on November 29 and 30. The trial is a major cornerstone of the airport which is scheduled to launch routine commercial flights from December 25.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 03:49 PM IST

From lotus-inspired architecture to aerobridges, Navi Mumbai International Airport to open on December 25, check features, details
Navi Mumbai International Airport
The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will soon become operational as it successfully completed its first passenger simulation test on November 29 and 30. The trial is a major cornerstone of the airport which is scheduled to launch routine commercial flights from December 25. 

Navi Mumbai Airport completes its final trial 

The airport authorities said that hundreds of people volunteered to become mock passengers for testing all airport operations. The trial included all crucial processes like check-in, security screening, boarding, arrival procedures, baggage claim, and more. The airlines that were part of the mock trials were IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on October 8, which has an estimated cost of Rs19,650 crore. After becoming completely operational, NMIA will likely become one of India’s largest greenfield airports and will consequently reduce passenger load on one of India's most crowded airports, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). 

In a post on X, NMIA wrote, “As we prepare to begin flights from December 25, we look forward to welcoming you all soon! Our ORAT team has successfully completed the first passenger trial with hundreds of simulated passengers. Every step from check-in and security to boarding and baggage reclaim was flawlessly tested. Heartfelt thanks to our ‘first passengers’, CISF, L&T, airline partners and the entire NMIAL team.” 

What features will the airport have? 

The Airport features facilities that are not just modern but new age technically equipped which ease the check-in and other processes. These features are:  

- The terminal boasts of a lotus-inspired architecture. 

-It has 66 conventional check-in counters, and 22 self-service baggage drop counters for check-in and boarding while reducing wait times.  

-For easing the boarding process, it has 29 aerobridges which allow direct boarding from terminal to plane along with 10 bus-boarding gates for remote stands.  

-With automated baggage-handling systems, like smart baggage tracking, which hasten the process of baggage processing.  

-The airport has heightened security with digital gates, self-service kiosks, e-gates and paperless / contactless processes.  

