From Leicester to Brampton: Recent history of anti-Hindu, anti-India hate crimes in foreign countries

Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Canada (Photo - Twitter)

A recent incident from Brampton, Canada against the Hindu community brought to light the many instances of anti-Hindu and anti-India hate crimes being noted across the world. In recent times, the number of such incidents has drastically increased.

In Canada, a park in Brampton named the Shri Bhagavad Gita Park was vandalised by miscreants on Saturday, outraging the Hindu community in the area. The park contained several idols of Hindu deities like Lord Krishna and Arjuna, and the desecration of the park was seen as a hate crime against the Hindu community.

This incident piles on top of the back-to-back instances of several hate crimes against the Hindu and Indian communities residing in foreign countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.

Just a few weeks before the desecration of the Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Canada, riots were sparked in Leicester city of UK over a brawl between Hindus and Muslims, which broke out after the match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

The brawl turned violent and religious, with videos of several men belonging to the Muslim community standing on the fences of a Hindu temple and chanting slogans of “Allahu Akbar”, which was revered as a hate crime against the Hindu community.

Not just this, but an attack on a Hindu temple also took place in Birmingham, before the violence in Leicester. The riots in Leicester saw hundreds of masked men on the rampage for days, targeting Hindu individuals, properties, businesses, and religious institutions.

Canada, another country home to a successful Indian diaspora, has also witnessed regular attacks against the community. Recent incidents of temple vandalism even prompted the external affairs ministry on September 23 to issue an advisory for Indians living in Canada. According to “Statistics Canada”, Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists faced 37 hate crimes in 2016, 57 in 2017, 52 in 2018, 57 in 2019, and 41 in 2020.

Meanwhile, Hindu organizations in the United States said that there is a significant rise in anti-Hindu and anti-India crimes in the country, with over four instances recorded in the span of one month. Several videos surfaced on social media where words like “ugly Hindu” and “dirty Hindu” were heard.

US, UK, and Canada have been a haven for Indian nationals for many decades, with a significant community built in these countries now. Due to the rise in such crimes, it is expected that the peace and culture of the Indian community will be severely hit in these countries.

READ | Hate crime in Canada: Shri Bhagavad Gita park in Brampton vandalised; know how India responded