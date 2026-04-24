From Kumar Vishwas to Raghav Chadha: Big exits that rocked Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP since its inception

In a huge setback for the Aam Aadmi Party, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal announced a split in the party, claiming that 'two-thirds' of the party's members in Rajya Sabha had decided to 'merge with the BJP'.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a major dent on Friday, April 24, when three of its Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, including Raghav Chadha, left the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Since its formation in 2012, AAP has witnessed several high-profile exits over the years, exposing rifts and ideological battles within the party.

On Friday, Raghav Chadha, along with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, addressed a press conference and said, ''We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP.''

The latest exit of Raghav Chadha, the social media sensation of the Aam Aadmi Party, has once again put the spotlight on AAP's internal functioning. Let us take a look at some of the big high-profile names who left AAP over the years.

List of AAP leaders who left party over the years

Shazia Ilmi - A founding member resigned from AAP in May 2014, citing disillusionment with leadership and internal functioning. She later joined the BJP the next year.

Kumar Vishwas - A founding face, alleged that the AAP had drifted from its original ideals. He was reportedly unhappy after he was denied a Rajya Sabha seat by the party's leadership.

Kapil Mishra - He accused the party of corruption and later was sacked in 2017.

Alka Lamba - In September 2019, Alka Lamba quit AAP, citing a lack of respect and disagreement with leadership.

Swati Maliwal - She made headlines in 2024 after she was reportedly brutally assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Yogendra Yadav - Another co-founding member of AAP was expelled in 2015 after an internal revolt over leadership style.

Prashant Bhushan - The senior leader was expelled alongside Yogendra Yadav after they criticised Kejriwal's leadership.

Raghav Chadha - The latest one who left AAP to join BJP is another key national face of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.