From Kerala to Tamil Nadu: Why four Opposition CMs skipped BRICS dinner despite invite

Four CMs of the Opposition-ruled states, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, who were invited for the BRICS dinner at Bharat Mandapam, did not attend the high-profile event in Delhi.

Along with BJP and NDA-ruled states, Chief Ministers of Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were also invited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gala dinner for BRICS Summit. However, none of the four attended the event at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday. As per a report by ANI, the invitations were extended as India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, bringing together leaders and senior representatives from BRICS member countries and partner nations.

Why did the four CMs skip the dinner?

As per reports, all four Chief Ministers had different reasons for not attending the dinner. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy was not able to attend the event, citing the State Assembly Session.

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay is reportedly in London, while Kerala CM VD Satheesan reportedly did not attend, citing prior commitments. Meanwhile, the reason behind Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar's absence is not clear.

Which CMs attended the BRICS gala dinner?

Several CMs of BJP and NDA-ruled states, such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, attended the BRICS dinner on September 12.

Along with them, several Union Ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, Pralhad Joshi, and Ashwini Vaishnaw, were also present at the event.

Deets about BRICS dinner

PM Narendra Modi hosted the BRICS dinner at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, where high-profile leaders of the member nations were served an entirely vegetarian menu showcasing Indian regional cuisine. Some of the popular dishes include Paneer Lababdar, Gucchi Marmik, Carrot Bean Poriyal, Thakkali Belle Saaru, Millet Pulao and Beetroot Raita.