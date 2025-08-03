From Juhu to Bandra West, THESE 5 areas of Mumbai's most expensive and posh areas, home to billionaires, celebrities

Mumbai is known as the economic capital of India, and is one of the richest cities, in the world. From Shahrukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, From Ambanis to Adanis, all the big celebrities, business men lives in this 'city of dreams.'

Mumbai is known as the economic capital of India, and is one of the richest cities, in the world. From Shahrukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, From Ambanis to Adanis, all the big celebrities, business men lives in this 'city of dreams.' One thing you may notice, is that the city welcomes everyone, however there is a huge economic disparity in the city. Amidst the lavish properties, luxurious building lies Asia's biggest slums. But, Mumbai does have affordable homes too. Talking about luxurious properties, the top 5 most expensive and posh areas in Mumbai are: