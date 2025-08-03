Twitter
From Juhu to Bandra West, THESE 5 areas of Mumbai's most expensive and posh areas, home to billionaires, celebrities

Mumbai is known as the economic capital of India, and is one of the richest cities, in the world. From Shahrukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, From Ambanis to Adanis, all the big celebrities, business men lives in this 'city of dreams.'

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 07:35 PM IST

From Juhu to Bandra West, THESE 5 areas of Mumbai's most expensive and posh areas, home to billionaires, celebrities

Mumbai is known as the economic capital of India, and is one of the richest cities, in the world. From Shahrukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, From Ambanis to Adanis, all the big celebrities, business men lives in this 'city of dreams.' One thing you may notice, is that the city welcomes everyone, however there is a huge economic disparity in the city. Amidst the lavish properties, luxurious building lies Asia's biggest slums. But, Mumbai does have affordable homes too. Talking about luxurious properties, the top 5 most expensive and posh areas in Mumbai are:

  1. Juhu: Juhu is located in the western suburbs of Mumbai and is one of the most famous and expensive areas in the city. It is also called the 'Beverly Hills of Bollywood', why? Because, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar all live in the same neighbourhood. The area offers you an amazing view of Arabian Sea and has beautiful Juhu Beach. It has popular eating places, cafes, low-rise apartments, villas, amazing hangout places.
  2. Malabar Hills: Malabar hills are the heart and soul of SOBO (south Bombay). It is known for its greenery, peace and amazing view of Arabian sea. It is the oldest and richest neighbourhoods in Mumbai. Many wealthy people, including top businessmen and politician, even Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Mahalabar Hills is also famous for the Hanging Gardens and is close to Chowpatty Beach. 
  3. Cuffe Parade: Cuffe Parade is located near Nariman Point and one of Mumbai's top business areas. It has tall buildings, both commercial and residential. Interestingly, the area is built by reclaiming land from the sea. Famous places like the Taj President Hotel, World Trade Centre and Maker Towers are located here. Cuffe Parade is clean, well planned and has big schools, hospitals.
  4. Bandra West: Do you know where is Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Bungalow is? Exactly here. It is expesnive and super posh. Even Salman Khan lives here. It offers you night-life, cafe, shopping spots. It is close to worli through Bandra-Worli Sea Link. It is a preferred place for many youngster to hang-out. 
  5. Tardeo: Mukesh Ambani's Antilia lies in the heart of Tardea, a high-nd area in South Mumbai. It is known for Altamount Road, most expensive roads in India. 
