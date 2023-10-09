From Jasmine Sandlas to Salman Khan: Celebrities on radar of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, know reason

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi recently issued a death threat to popular Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas just a few days ahead of her massive concert in Delhi.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is considered to be one of the most notorious and dangerous gangsters of the country, currently lodged in Tihar jail. However, he continues to spread his terror from behind the bars, issuing continuous threats to celebrities and Bollywood stars.

Most recently, Lawrence Bishnoi issued a death threat to Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas just a few days before her massive Delhi concert. An unknown caller had called Sandlas and mentioned the name Lawrence Bishnoi, which prompted her to file a complaint with the police.

In the backdrop of the threats issued to Jasmine Sandlas, here are some other celebrities who have been threatened by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his aides.

Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala had received several threats by Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members in his career. He was eventually shot dead by the Bishnoi gang, and the gangster’s close aide Goldy Brar took responsibility for the killing.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has been on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang for a long time. Khan was convicted of killing a black buck, which is a sacred animal for the Bishnoi community. Angered by the case, Lawrence Bishnoi has vowed to murder Salman Khan.

Karan Johar

According to reports, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had threatened director Karan Johar with the aim of extorting Rs 5 crore from the Bollywood bigwig. A police report was filed against Bishnoi and he had backed off after that.

Honey Singh

Punjabi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh filed a report with the Special Cell about death threats received by him, issued by Goldy Brar and members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The call was made to extort money from the Punjabi rapper.

Further, famous singers and rappers like AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla, and Diljit Dosanjh have also opened up about how they have received multiple death threats from gangs, but Lawrence Bishnoi’s name was not outwardly mentioned.

