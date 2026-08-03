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From Instagram Reels to Terror Probe: How 22-year-old Arpita Sarkar became key suspect in Bengal STF's Pakistan module case

Arpita Sarkar, 22, from Sahibganj, Jharkhand, has emerged as a key suspect in Bengal STF's probe into an alleged Pakistan-linked terror module. The English graduate and aspiring influencer was arrested from Barharwa.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 08:28 PM IST

From Instagram Reels to Terror Probe: How 22-year-old Arpita Sarkar became key suspect in Bengal STF's Pakistan module case
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Arpita Sarkar, a 22-year-old from Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district, has emerged as a key figure in the Bengal Special Task Force’s probe into an alleged Pakistan-linked terror module.

Sarkar, who was arrested from Barharwa, is described by investigators as an aspiring social media influencer whose Instagram account featured motorcycle rides and travel reels. She is also the girlfriend of alleged terror operative Mohammad Hamim Mondal, who was arrested in Burdwan on Friday.

From English graduate to terror probe suspect

Sarkar is an English Honours graduate from BSK College in Barharwa. She lived in Gwarkhol village in Barharwa and regularly travelled to Kolkata, where her maternal grandparents reside.

According to investigators, she spent extended periods in Kolkata while pursuing her graduation and returned to her hometown intermittently. Her frequent travel between Jharkhand and Kolkata has now become part of the investigation.

Her four-year relationship with Hamim

Sarkar and Hamim allegedly first connected through Instagram nearly four years ago and later took their conversations offline. Investigators, however, said their relationship predates their alleged links to the terror network.

According to the Bengal STF, the two came into contact with Pakistan-based handlers only a few months ago. The STF has alleged that Hamim introduced Sarkar to the network, following which she allegedly began receiving instructions from Pakistani handlers.

What STF alleges about her role

The Bengal STF has alleged that Sarkar was an active member of the network and was involved in honey-trapping influential people, including politicians and police officers.

STF IG Gaurav Sharma alleged that Sarkar was involved in honey-trapping the son of a Bengal minister and had allegedly acted on Hamim’s instructions. Investigators are also examining the alleged communication channels used by the network and whether the accused received funds from abroad.

A life split between Jharkhand and Kolkata

Sarkar’s background has also drawn investigators’ attention to her family circumstances and movements. Her mother, an Anganwadi worker, died around five years ago.

After that, Sarkar reportedly divided her time between her hometown and her grandparents’ home in Kolkata. Residents of her village described her as relatively reserved and said she spent considerable time away from the area. She had also received martial arts training, according to local residents cited by the investigator.

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