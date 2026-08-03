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From 'historic blunder' to another exit: Chandra Kumar Bose resigns from TMC in four months

Just four months after joining the Trinamool Congress, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose resigned from the party citing personal reasons. Check out his latest post.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 10:02 PM IST

From 'historic blunder' to another exit: Chandra Kumar Bose resigns from TMC in four months
Chandra Kumar Bose resigns from TMC (Screengrab from ANI video)
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Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose has resigned from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday, citing personal reasons. He joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party weeks ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections. His resignation comes despite his strong remarks against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the time of joining the TMC, where he described his decision to join the saffron party in the past as a 'historic blunder'.

 

''I did not want to make a mistake again, so I took my time... I found that Trinamool Congress practices inclusive secular politics. My ideology is inclusive and secular,'' Chandra Kumar Bose had said.

 

Chandra Kumar Bose quits TMC in just 4 months

Taking to his X handle, he shared his resignation letter, which read: ''I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress with immediate effect, due to personal reasons. I wish you and the AITC all the very best in all its future endeavours.''

For those unversed, Chandra Kumar Bose was associated with the BJP before quitting the party in 2023, saying that the party had failed to fulfil its promise of promoting Netaji's inclusive nationalist ideology.

 

Bose joined the BJP in 2016 and contested the 2016 West Bengal Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was also appointed as the West Bengal BJP's vice-president.

 

Meanwhile, TMC is yet to issue a statement on his sudden resignation from the party. But Bose shared a cryptic post on his X handle earlier in the day, hinting that he is not happy with the party line. ''Political parties prefer sycophants! You are expected to follow the party line even if you feel the policies are detrimental towards the welfare of the people.#79YearsIndependence, but our leaders & political system are a far cry away from building Netaji's inclusive strong India!'' he wrote.

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