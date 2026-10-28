From Guns To Garlands: Ex-Maoists tie knots in jail to start new struggle in Jharkhand

Two surrendered Maoist commanders, Suresh Singh Munda and Somwari Hembrom, married at Hazaribagh Open Jail with official rituals, registration and police officials as baraatis to support reintegration.

Two surrendered Maoist commanders, Suresh Singh Munda and Somwari Hembrom, got married inside Hazaribagh Open Jail in Jharkhand on Monday. The wedding was organised by the district administration and police, with senior officials attending as baraatis.

Who are the bride and groom

Suresh Singh Munda, the groom, is from Ranchi district's Baruhatu village, which is under the Bundu police station. Somwari Hembrom, the bride, comes from the Tamar village of Arahanga.In the past, both were active Maoist leaders. They later made the decision to stop using violence, gave up their weapons and integrated into society. The couple planned to be married and begin a new life, according to jail sources. Their request was approved by the administration.

How the wedding was held

A jail insider said the ceremony took place on Monday with full traditional rituals and official arrangements. Hazaribagh District Marriage Officer Rajesh Ekka completed the marriage registration at the venue, giving the marriage legal status immediately. The event was organised as part of a special initiative by the local police and district administration. Senior officers from Hazaribagh police and district administration attended the wedding. They participated in the baraat, danced, cheered and blessed the couple. Officials said the arrangements were made so that the couple did not feel the absence of extended family. Traditional customs were followed.

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Administration's message on reintegration

Jail IG Sudarshan Kumar Mandal praised a newly married couple, emphasising the state's commitment to a dignified life for those opting for peace over violence. He addressed the support for reintegrating surrendered Maoists, focusing on their livelihood, housing, and social acceptance. The wedding at Hazaribagh Open Jail garnered positive responses, fostering trust and encouraging further surrenders. The jail is recognised for its reform initiatives, offering inmates improved work and living conditions.