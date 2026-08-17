From Gujarat Police to RSS: Why a cop quit his job after Jantar Mantar protest

A Gujarat Police constable has reportedly resigned to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS ahead of the next General Elections in 2029.

A serving Gujarat Police constable has reportedly quit the force, saying that the recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar prompted him to take this decision. Ramgar Mohangar Gosai, who is stationed at Adesar Police Station in East Kutch, Gandhidham, shared a video message wherein he informed that he wants to support the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), dedicating his life to civil and socio-political activism.

Highlighting the hard work in securing the government job, he said, ''I got this government job after a lot of hard effort and dedication," Gosai said, before outlining his decision to step down from the force.''

Why Gujarat cop quit job after CJP-led Jantar Mantar protests

In his video message, Gosai said, ''Following the recent protest that took place at Jantar Mantar in the country, and accepting the decisions taken by Modi Sahab in favour of the youth, I am resigning from my post of police constable to support the Modi government and the Sangh. I now wish to offer my life and service to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, an organisation dedicated to selfless national service without any personal interest.''

Gujarat cop makes barefoot pledge

Apart from quitting his job and joining RSS, he also made a personal pledge and vowed to remain barefoot until the next Lok Sabha elections in 2029 until PM Modi returns to power.

CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP held a student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over alleged NEET paper leak and irregularities in the National Testing Agency (NTA), demanding accountability and reforms in the examination system.

After 37 days, the protest came to an end after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the position.