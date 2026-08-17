FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Is Charlie Dean confirmed as captain ahead of England vs Ireland ODI series? Check full squad list here

Is Charlie Dean confirmed as captain ahead of England vs Ireland ODI series?

UGC-NET Retest Announced: Fresh Exam Dates for English, Commerce, and Sociology

UGC-NET Retest Announced: Fresh Exam Dates for English, Commerce, and Sociology

20 blackbucks reintroduced to Gujarat’s Banni Grasslands as state prepares to move more animals

20 blackbucks reintroduced to Gujarat’s Banni Grasslands as state prepares

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

From Gujarat Police to RSS: Why a cop quit his job after Jantar Mantar protest

A Gujarat Police constable has reportedly resigned to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS ahead of the next General Elections in 2029.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 17, 2026, 06:53 PM IST

From Gujarat Police to RSS: Why a cop quit his job after Jantar Mantar protest
Gujarat cop quits job to support PM Modi for the 2029 elections. (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A serving Gujarat Police constable has reportedly quit the force, saying that the recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar prompted him to take this decision. Ramgar Mohangar Gosai, who is stationed at Adesar Police Station in East Kutch, Gandhidham, shared a video message wherein he informed that he wants to support the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), dedicating his life to civil and socio-political activism.

Highlighting the hard work in securing the government job, he said, ''I got this government job after a lot of hard effort and dedication," Gosai said, before outlining his decision to step down from the force.''

Why Gujarat cop quit job after CJP-led Jantar Mantar protests

In his video message, Gosai said, ''Following the recent protest that took place at Jantar Mantar in the country, and accepting the decisions taken by Modi Sahab in favour of the youth, I am resigning from my post of police constable to support the Modi government and the Sangh. I now wish to offer my life and service to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, an organisation dedicated to selfless national service without any personal interest.''

Gujarat cop makes barefoot pledge

Apart from quitting his job and joining RSS, he also made a personal pledge and vowed to remain barefoot until the next Lok Sabha elections in 2029 until PM Modi returns to power.

CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP held a student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over alleged NEET paper leak and irregularities in the National Testing Agency (NTA), demanding accountability and reforms in the examination system.

After 37 days, the protest came to an end after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the position.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Is Charlie Dean confirmed as captain ahead of England vs Ireland ODI series? Check full squad list here
Is Charlie Dean confirmed as captain ahead of England vs Ireland ODI series?
From Gujarat Police to RSS: Why a cop quit his job after Jantar Mantar protest
From Gujarat Police to RSS: Why a cop quit his job after Jantar Mantar protest
20 blackbucks reintroduced to Gujarat’s Banni Grasslands as state prepares to move more animals
20 blackbucks reintroduced to Gujarat’s Banni Grasslands as state prepares
Siddharth receives special praise from late Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja's uncle for Operation Safed Sagar: 'Ek jhalak dekhte hi...'
Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja's uncle lauds Siddharth for Operation Safed Sagar
Amit Malviya out, Deepak Mhaskey in: BJP’s big IT cell shake-up
Amit Malviya out, Deepak Mhaskey in: BJP’s big IT cell shake-up
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement